Taylor Graveman breaking new ground as South Dakota’s pioneer of girls wrestling

Shane and Kara Graveman knew early on that their daughter Taylor needed an outlet, because she picked on her brothers.

“We needed to find something because we found out that she was pretty gritty,” Kara Graveman said.

The Graveman's three boys wrestled for the Spearfish youth program, when Shane Graveman stepped in to coach the team. Soon enough, Taylor, a fourth grader at the time, jumped into the mix.

“We were doing it all the time anyway, so we figured, why not?” Shane Graveman recalled. “We realized very quickly that she was pretty different from the other girls and was able to wrestle with the boys.”

Now a senior, she is not only a standout for the Spearfish team and a two-time state champion, but ranks fourth in the nation at the 132-pound division and is being hailed as one of the primary figures of girls wrestling in South Dakota.

Until the state officially sanctioned girls wrestling ahead of the 2020 season, Graveman wrestled with the boys varsity team. Now she embraces leading the charge on the girls side of the sport.

“I want to define myself as one of the pioneers for South Dakota girls wrestling,” she said. “That’s pretty cool, and I know that I have a lot of females looking up to me.”

Graveman’s status revealed itself again last Saturday as she cruised to a third-straight Black Hills Conference individual championship. But she hasn't allowed the success to keep her from helping train up other area girls wrestlers.

“At the beginning today, she pulled all the girls in and showed three different moves,” Spearfish coach Joel Martin said Saturday. “That's just what she does...and when we go to other tournaments, all of the girls know her and talk to her.”

Martin said he’s seen other programs in the state, particularly in West River, begin to blossom as a result of Graveman and Spearfish’s success.

“In a way, some programs look up to us because they see what we're doing,” he said. “When we separated it out we figured we'd get more girls involved, and I think that’s happened.”

Maraia Kruske knows Graveman as well as anybody. The 106-pound senior met her Spearfish teammate when the two were 4 years old.

Kruske holds her own on the mat as well with a state championship and pair of BHC titles.

“We went to preschool together and we've just grown up knowing each other,” Kruske said. “We used to wrestle each other competitively, and so that was kind of a buffer. But now we're pretty close as friends and both excited to see what the other does in college.”

In December, Graveman signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at North Central University in Naperville, Illinois. The Cardinals continually field one of the top women’s college wrestling programs in the nation.

North Central recently claimed the runner-up spot at the National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals on Jan. 7 in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Time flies but I'm definitely excited for that next adventure,” Graveman said. “I want to see how far I can push myself.”

Graveman boasts a 126-29 career record and remains unbeaten at 27-0 this season with 26 victories by pin and one by medical forfeit.

She earned her 95th career pin in Saturday’s Black Hills Conference final and hopes to reach yet another milestone this week, topping 100.

“My freshman year, I saw these boys getting 100th pins and 100th wins and I never thought I would get there,” Graveman said. “I was wrestling boys and kind of getting my butt kicked, but now here I am.”

Her parents described what their daughter’s success means to them, especially given the arduous journey that began long before the accolades started pouring in.

“To see what she means to these little girls, and girls at the high school level, is pretty awesome,” Shane Graveman said. “But I wish more people got to see what it took for her to get here. It took a lot of hard work and countless hours of time that no one got to see.”