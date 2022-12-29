The Rapid City Journal’s top 10 online sports stories of 2022

Here are the top sports stories that attracted the most pageviews in 2022.

10. Red Cloud girls overcome 13-point deficit to capture back-to-back LNI championships

On Dec. 17, the Red Cloud girls clawed their way back from a double-digit deficit with a new-look team to claim their sixth Lakota Nation Invitational title at Summit Arena.

9. League stepping in to help Marshals amid Pick Six scandal

Rapid City’s first-year indoor football team faced a massive scandal that forced the Champions Indoor Football League to take over daily operations of the team on May 31.

8. Wall finally breaks through, beats Hamlin for first state title game berth in 11 years

The Eagles’ title game drought stood for more than a decade before they downed the Chargers to return to the DakotaDome. Wall went on to reclaim its spot atop Class 9AA.

7. Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett performs winning ride in front of sold out crowd to cap off Rodeo Rapid City

A capacity crowd packed into a newly minted Summit Arena in February to cheer an area product to a championship performance in the 45th edition of Rodeo Rapid City.

6. Owen Cass, Sturgis throttle Central for first win over Cobblers in 12 years

Cass passed for 354 yards and four touchdowns as he led the Scoopers to their first win over Rapid City Central since 2010 and first season-opening win since 2017.

5. Final event costs Stevens boys state title; Baylee Van Zee pulls off upset in 100-meter hurdles

The last day of the Class AA State Track & Field Championships ended in heartbreak for the Raider boys at Howard Wood Stadium in Sioux Falls.

4. Olivia Kieffer excited to represent South Dakota, signs NLI with Coyotes

On Nov. 15, the Rapid City Christian senior made her commitment to the University of South Dakota official and signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her career in Vermillion.

3. Jade Ecoffey defends 3200 state title in upset victory

An injury kept Ecoffey from participating for most of the 2022 track season, but she bounced back in Sioux Falls to claim her second straight 3200 state championship.

2. McNabb siblings highlight 12 Rapid City Stevens signees

Siblings Jada and Jevon McNabb signed to continue their futures at the next level on the same day, along with several other Rapid City Stevens students

1. Marshals kicked out of hotel amid unpaid bills charged to former owner

A week before the Marshals regular season finale, members of the team had to pack their bags and leave their hotel due to the missteps of Pick Six Entertainment.