 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Formanek Electric Sports
alert top story
YEAR IN REVIEW

The Rapid City Journal’s top 10 online sports stories of 2022

  • 0

Here are the top sports stories that attracted the most pageviews in 2022.

10. Red Cloud girls overcome 13-point deficit to capture back-to-back LNI championships

Red Cloud LNI Celly (copy)

Red Cloud's Victoria Good Buffalo, left, and Jewelia LeBeau (0) celebrate their win over Lakota Tech in the championship game in the Oceti Sakowin Bracket of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Dec. 17 at Summit Arena in Rapid City.

On Dec. 17, the Red Cloud girls clawed their way back from a double-digit deficit with a new-look team to claim their sixth Lakota Nation Invitational title at Summit Arena.

9. League stepping in to help Marshals amid Pick Six scandal

052222-marshals1.jpg (copy)

Rapid City quarterback Jake Johnson (15) and lineman Justin Calderon (56) celebrate a touchdown on May 21 in the Marshals' overtime win over Wyoming at the Summit Arena.

Rapid City’s first-year indoor football team faced a massive scandal that forced the Champions Indoor Football League to take over daily operations of the team on May 31.

People are also reading…

8. Wall finally breaks through, beats Hamlin for first state title game berth in 11 years

110522-Wall07.JPG (copy)

Wall's Cedar Amiotte (13) and the rest of the Eagles celebrate their 26-13 win over Hamlin during a Class 9AA semi-final game on Nov. 4 in Wall.

The Eagles’ title game drought stood for more than a decade before they downed the Chargers to return to the DakotaDome. Wall went on to reclaim its spot atop Class 9AA.

7. Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett performs winning ride in front of sold out crowd to cap off Rodeo Rapid City

SB Shorty Garrett on Spark Plug.jpg

Shorty Garrett of Eagle Butte, rode Spark Plug to a score of 85.5 to win the Saddle Bronc competition at 2022 Rodeo Rapid City on Feb. 5 in the Summit Arena at The Monument.

A capacity crowd packed into a newly minted Summit Arena in February to cheer an area product to a championship performance in the 45th edition of Rodeo Rapid City.

6. Owen Cass, Sturgis throttle Central for first win over Cobblers in 12 years

082822-rcee-Central-Douglas2.JPG

Sturgis' Owen Cass (10) fires a pass during a game against Rapid City Central on Aug. 27 at O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City.

Cass passed for 354 yards and four touchdowns as he led the Scoopers to their first win over Rapid City Central since 2010 and first season-opening win since 2017.

5. Final event costs Stevens boys state title; Baylee Van Zee pulls off upset in 100-meter hurdles

Simeon Birnbaum

Rapid City Stevens' Simeon Birnbaum hoists the baton as he crosses the finish line anchoring the Class AA boys 1600 sprint medley on the third day of the state track and field championships on May 28 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The last day of the Class AA State Track & Field Championships ended in heartbreak for the Raider boys at Howard Wood Stadium in Sioux Falls.

4. Olivia Kieffer excited to represent South Dakota, signs NLI with Coyotes

Olivia Kieffer Signing

Olivia Kieffer is joined by family as she signs her National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the University of South Dakota during a ceremony on Nov. 15 at Rapid City Christian School.

On Nov. 15, the Rapid City Christian senior made her commitment to the University of South Dakota official and signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her career in Vermillion.

3. Jade Ecoffey defends 3200 state title in upset victory

Jade Ecoffey

Red Cloud's Jade Ecoffey hugs her teammate Ashlan Blount at the finish line after winning the Class A girls 3200 meter run during the second day of the state track and field championships May 27 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

An injury kept Ecoffey from participating for most of the 2022 track season, but she bounced back in Sioux Falls to claim her second straight 3200 state championship.

2. McNabb siblings highlight 12 Rapid City Stevens signees

042122-signgroup.jpg

Rapid City Stevens High School had a dozen seniors sign National Letters of Intent to play sports in college on April 20. Front row (left to right): Alexus Quigley, Tanner Lunders, Jack Schoenhard, Jakob Cadwallader and Justin Juniel. Back row (left to right): Bresha Keegan, Jayda McNabb, Jevon McNabb, Gavin Skinner, Riley Benson, Jaden Haefs and Tiffany Fuhrmann.

Siblings Jada and Jevon McNabb signed to continue their futures at the next level on the same day, along with several other Rapid City Stevens students

1. Marshals kicked out of hotel amid unpaid bills charged to former owner

041322-spt-Marshals5.JPG

The Rapid City Marshals line up for the national anthem before their April 9 game against the Sioux City Bandits at Summit Arena.

A week before the Marshals regular season finale, members of the team had to pack their bags and leave their hotel due to the missteps of Pick Six Entertainment.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

Several area high schools compete in holiday basketball and wrestling tournaments, and the Rapid City Central girls host Rapid City Stevens

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's just amazing" Luka Doncic on his historic 60-pt triple-double for the Mavs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News