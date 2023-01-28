Third-period goal lifts Grizzlies past Rush for series sweep

The Rapid City Rush outshot the Utah Grizzlies 38-17 and got goals from Alex Aleardi, Rory Kerins and Matt Marcinew but were defeated 4-3 on Saturday night at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

Rapid City started the scoring in the first after Logan Nelson won an attacking zone faceoff back to Carter Robertson. He fired a shot towards the net where Aleardi reached out and deflected it past Lukas Parik, giving the Rush a 1-0 advantage.

Utah answered one minute later as Dylan Fitze gained the zone and left a pass for Jordan Martel at the right wing. Martel carried the puck toward the circle and snapped a shot through Daniil Chechelev’s blocker side to tie the game.

The Rush grabbed the lead back off another won faceoff when Kerins won it clean to Quinn Wichers. Wichers lofted a wrist shot that Kerins deflected in front of the net and in and the score was 2-1.

But Utah again tied the game while skating with a two-man advantage. Andrew Nielsen bombed a slap shot from the blue line the got through traffic and past a screened Chechelev to tie things at two.

Rapid City regained the lead in the second period with a power play strike. Max Coatta found Marcinew loose in the high slot and he uncorked a snap shot. It beat Parik top shelf and the Rush took a 3-2 lead.

The Grizzlies evened the score in the final minute of the second. Tarun Fizer sent a pass toward a crashing Cameron Wright that was broken up by the stick of Ilya Nikolaev. But the puck sat loose in the slot and Kyle Pouncy jumped on it and clapped a slap shot past Chechelev, tying the game at three.

Utah scored the game-winning goal in the third period after Cam Strong stormed into the boards and dug the puck out. It sat loose for a moment until Martel pounced on it and slid a shot past Chechelev on the far post, giving the Grizzlies their first lead of the game.

Rapid City pressured throughout the third and outshot Utah 14-5 in the final frame but the Grizzlies held on and took the win, 4-3.

The Rush lost their third consecutive game and fell to 20-21-1-0 while Utah won its fourth straight and improved to 19-20-1-0. Rapid City will next take the ice on Saturday night in Wichita for the first of back-to-back games against the Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MT at INTRUST Bank Arena.