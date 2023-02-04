CUSTER — Bill Burr said his squad just needed to bide their time Saturday afternoon.

Trailing by three points at halftime, the Belle Fourche girls basketball team opened the third quarter with eight straight points to pull ahead of Custer and outscored their Region 8A foe 16-5 in the first seven minutes of the period.

The Broncs then stretched their lead to double digits in the fourth and fended off a late push by the Wildcats for a 59-53 victory on the road.

“We were just a little more patient in the zone,” said Burr, Belle Fourche’s head coach. “Moved the ball better, looked for open cutters. We were just a lot more patient with it. Took care of the basketball.”

Belle Fourche (10-3) and Custer (11-6) entered the contest as the No. 3 and No. 4 ranked teams in the region. Both retained their spots after Saturday’s game, with two weeks remaining in the regular season. St. Thomas More (12-3) and Rapid City Christian (11-3) currently sit at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, followed by Hill City (7-7) at No. 5, Hot Springs (7-8) at No. 6 and Lead-Deadwood at No. 7.

“You come down here on the road, it’s a tough environment to play in, and to get a win here like this, the way we did today, it’s a big plus for us,” Burr said. “We’ve got a lot of big games left, and hopefully we can build a little bit of momentum off this.”

Grace Clooten tallied a team-high 17 points for the Broncs, who were without one starter and another varsity player who suffered an injury during the JV game earlier. Mataya Ward and Chloe Crago scored 12 points apiece.

Allyson Cass poured in a game-high 23 points for the Wildcats, while Ramsey Karim added 12 points off four first-half 3-pointers.

“We had to fight through some adversity,” Burr said. “Had some girls step up who don’t usually get to see a lot of court time, and they played well for us, and that’s what it takes in times like these.”

Karim drained three shots from beyond the arc in the first half as Custer held a slight 16-12 lead after eight minutes. The 3-point shooting stayed hot as Cass knocked down two in the second period, then hit a jump shot off an inbounds inside five minutes to play in the half to give the Wildcats their largest lead of the game at 27-18.

Lily Nore helped cut into Belle Fourche’s deficit with a 3 from the right wing, then Ward laid in a transition bucket on back-to-back possessions. After Karim drilled her fourth 3 of the half, Crago dropped in consecutive baskets to make it a three-point game, 30-27, at intermission.

The Broncs’ eight straight points to start the second half, scored by four different players, made it a 12-0 run in total as they sprung ahead 35-30. The Wildcats’ first points of the quarter, a Bailey Cass jumper, didn’t come for nearly the first three and half minutes of the frame.

“We played man defense instead of zone. That’s helped us a lot,”Clooten said. “And our talking on the defensive side was a lot better, and we pushed the ball a lot more in the second half.”

Ward, with only two points in the first half, heated up and tallied seven points in the period. Allyson Cass quieted the third-quarter spurt with a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the quarter, cutting Custer’s deficit to 44-40 heading into the fourth.

Belle Fourche continued to build its advantage, using an 11-0 run, with six coming from Clooten, to stretch its lead to double digits at 59-45 with less than three minutes remaining. Jordyn Larsen tossed in two buckets and Custer cut it down to an eight-point game with under two minutes to play, but the Broncs’ defense held the Wildcats to only one more made field goal as they held on for the win.

“We’re always scrappy,” Burr said. “These girls dive, they work hard, they’re the hardest working group I’ve had, so they give you 100% all the time and that’s what’s so fun with this group.”

Belle Fourche is back on the road Tuesday against Rapid City Christian, while Custer is at Spearfish on Thursday.

Wildcat boys hold off Broncs’ comeback

The Custer boys basketball team raced out to a blazing fast 16-2 lead through the first quarter of Saturday’s Region 8A battle and built a 15-point lead, their largest of the contest, early in the second.

Belle Fourche responded, however, hitting several 3-pointers and clawing its way back into the game, eventually taking a two-point lead with less than five minutes to play.

But a second-chance bucket by Kincade Lehman and a timely 3-pointer from Rhett Lowe returned the lead to the Wildcats, who then proceeded to knock down all eight free-throw attempts in the final two minutes to seal a Black Hills Conference victory, 73-67, and snap a three-game losing streak.

“At the beginning of the year, we didn’t know if we could hit sand if we fell off a camel,” Custer head coach Paul Kelley said. “So we’re happy that we’re making that progress at the free-throw line, and you’ve got to do that to win.”

Kyle Virtue paced Custer (6-9) with 22 points, including 17 in the first half, while Lehman tallied 19 and Lowe chipped in 16.

Anthony Staley poured in all 22 of his points in the second half for Belle Fourche (6-9), while Anthony Budmayr hit four 3s and finished with 16 points, all in the first half, and Jet Jensen added 15 points.

“(It took) teamwork, and perseverance,” Virtue said. “I think we’ve had that all year, but we just hadn’t really shown it. We’re a good team, but we definitely showed we’re capable of doing that.”

Virtue racked up eight of his squad’s 16 first-quarter total as the Wildcats had the hot hand early. A 3 from the left wing by Lowe gave them their largest lead of the game, 21-6, before the Broncs started heating up and went on a 12-2 run, aided by 3s from Budmayr and Jensen, to get back within six.

Budmayr and Custer’s Roland Sedlacek traded buckets in the closing minutes of the first half, a trio of 3s for Budmayr and two second-chance baskets, as the Wildcats maintained a six-point advantage, 35-29, at halftime.

Custer’s offense hardly waned in the third quarter, but Belle Fourche slowly but surely crept closer and closer toward leveling the contest, eventually tying things up 53-53 with a perimeter jumper from Jensen in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

A few minutes later, back-to-back buckets from Staley, the first a 3-point play, gave the Broncs a 60-58 lead, which was followed by Lehman and Lowe’s clutch field goals to put the Wildcats ahead 63-60.

Tatin Yackley sank two free throws on the other end, answered by a muscled two points from Virtue, then Lehman knocked down two free throws with under two minutes to play to stretch Custer’s lead to double digits. Staley missed both of his attempts at the line with less than a minute left before the Wildcats converted six more to close out the win, the final four coming from Lowe.

“We’ve just gone through such a tough stretch,” said Kelley, whose team lost to Rapid City Christian by 14, Douglas by four and Hot Springs by eight over the past two weeks. “It was important for us to get a win, and hopefully we can carry that forward as we finish out our season.”

Custer is back in action Thursday at Spearfish, while Belle Fourche is at Rapid City Christian on Tuesday.