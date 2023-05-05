Before their game against Belle Fourche on Wednesday, the Lead-Deadwood High School baseball team unveiled new alternate throwback jerseys, paying homage to the former Deadwood High School, which was in operation from 1924-1971.

The uniforms are black with orange trim, and equipped with an orange hat featuring the bear logo of the former school.

Bill Pearson, a 1968 Deadwood High School graduate, former baseball coach and lifelong resident of the city, was also honored at the game by throwing out the first pitch.

"We're very excited to have these uniforms in our arsenal," said Taylor Ballert, president of the Lead-Deadwood Baseball Association. "And we're even more excited to celebrate some of Lead-Deadwood baseball's roots."