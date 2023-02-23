A coaching career that began nearly two decades ago to support his son’s youth hockey team ultimately resulted in a hall of fame selection for Richard Novak.

Novak was surprised when he received a call from the South Dakota Amateur Hockey association earlier this year. On that call, the longtime Rushmore Thunder boys varsity coach learned that he was named to the inaugural class of the SDAHA Hall of Fame.

The organization named 12 individuals in three categories (builder, player and coach) and Novak is one of two coaches to be inducted this April.

It was an honor he humbly accepted given the plethora of successful coaches that have historically graced the ice in the state.

“Not sure there aren't other coaches that should’ve been in there before me,” Novak told The Journal. “But you know what, I'll take it. I am very honored to be recognized by the SDAHA and the guys that put me in.”

This season marks Novak’s 14th campaign as the Thunder varsity coach and his third stint in the role. He’s been involved with the Rushmore organization for almost 20 years in a variety of capacities at every level.

“It was tough at the start, but it's been a great journey ever since,” Novak said. “I've been lucky to have lots of really good players along the way and it’s been so much fun.”

Novak started coaching his son Patrick in the Thunder youth program in 2003, and followed that group of kids until he became the varsity head coach. During his first four-year stint, his team made Rushmore history and claimed its first varsity state championship in 2010.

“It all started with my son getting into hockey in 2003,” Novak said. “I kind of came along with him and his friends. That was the first group I coached, those guys as peewees and bantams and finally in high school when they won State. That was kind of the beginning of it.”

Novak contemplated retirement on two different occasions. First, he stepped away for the 2011-12 season after his son graduated out of the program, but he returned the following season and coached for another six years.

In 2019, he passed the reins to Brendon Hodge but still served as an assistant. After two seasons, Hodge departed to launch the city’s NA3HL junior hockey franchise, the Badlands Sabres, and Novak jumped back in.

He led the Thunder to regular season state title, runner-up finish in the state tournament and a strong run at nationals that ended in the quarterfinals last year.

“Hats off to my wife for for putting up with me all these years,” Novak said. “It's something I like to do and actually love to do. I’m glad to give Rushmore and the kids my time, and I totally enjoy it.”

Novak said his induction speaks volumes about the Thunder program’s rise to prominence in the state, a rise Novak attributes to parents and supporters who helped build the team’s home rink, The Rushmore Thunderdome, in 2003.

“That’s something that's helped us really build the program to where we are right now,” Novak said. “I can't say enough about the association and the people I've met along the way. The families have been great and I’ve made great friendships.”

This season’s Thunder team currently sits atop the SDAHA standings, tied with Sioux Falls 1 at 17-0-2.

Rushmore returns to action this weekend with three games against Brookings and Oahe.

“We're glad to have good quality games at the end of the year,” Novak said. “I know we can play with anybody, it'll just take good hard work and maybe a few bounces going our way to finish on top.”

The inaugural SDAHA Hall of Fame Class will be inducted April 14 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.