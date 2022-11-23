Thunder confident in youth to step up as new season nears

Last year the Rushmore Thunder boys finished the regular season unblemished but fell one game short of their ultimate goal, to Brookings, at the state tournament in Sioux Falls.

A dynamic line, led by Dawson Wirth, Hunter Walla and A.J. Petrotto, catapulted the Thunder to a 20-0 regular season, league championship and a berth in the Division II USA Hockey National Championships in Dallas.

That team reached the national quarterfinals before being bounced by Lincoln.

A stable of eligible returners, including Wirth, Walla and Petrotto, created optimism for the future at the end of the season, but all three of those players, along with defenseman Tylar Dunbar, opted to move up to the junior hockey ranks and play with the NA3HL’s Badlands Sabres.

Thunder head coach Richard Novak knows he lost a lot of talent but is confident in his team’s ability to replace key pieces with senior leaders and a host of young players.

“It'll be tough but now other players get to play power plays more and they'll be playing a little bit more often,” Novak said. “We hope that people will just say, ‘next guy up’.”

Replacing Wirth, in particular, is a difficult task for the Rushmore staff. The Sabres selected the center in the first round of the 2022 NA3HL Draft after he led the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association with 35 goals and 65 points last season.

“I will be honest that replacing Dawson Wirth is not going to be easy,” Novak said. “That whole line was really good with A.J. and Hunter. We’ll give it our best shot, that’s for sure.”

One player who has stepped into a leadership role for a young Thunder squad is Alex Dietrich.

“It sucks to lose them, but there's nothing we can do about it,” Dietrich said. “We’ve just got to go out with the guys we have, we have to compete every shift and every game and find ways to win games.”

Dietrich racked up 16 goals (third on the team), 16 assists (fourth on the team) and 32 points (third on the team) in 19 games last season.

Despite the notable losses, the Thunder still return experienced players from the 2021-22 squad.

Caleb Merchen returns as a All-State defender who tallied 10 goals, 15 assists and 25 points last season.

Zeke Farlee is back off an impressive season at forward last season when he racked up five goals and seven assists. He’s joined by Hayden Holec that also played a lot of minutes at forward last season.

The Thunder will also rely on a host of young talent from last season’s junior varsity state championship team and bantam squad including Merchen, Cameron Ritter, Wyatt Reeder, Kaleb Suelflow, Landon Bartling and Hudson Beert.

“That state championship JV team got a little more confidence and they have really come to play this year,” Novak said. “ We are really impressed with our returning players and the new ones that have come up, so we're really excited with the younger group.”

Novak is confident in a group of mixed experience defensively with returner Luke Hanson along with Layne Jensen and Will Simmons.

The biggest competition on the team right now is between the pipes at goalie.

“Defensively I think we are going to be pretty solid,” Novak said. “In goal, Jackson Habrock has stood out so far, but all of the goalies are working really hard and right now there’s not a huge difference between any of them. That’s where the competition is.”

Dietrich has already noticed the chemistry forming on the team throughout their early practice slate.

“We found younger guys to fill in and we’re all one as a team,” he said. “We’re willing to step up for each other and we’re going to compete for each other. We’re not just working for ourselves, we’re working as a team.”

Schematically not much will change for the Thunder this season and the goal to compete for another state championship remains their primary pursuit.

“As the year goes on, we will just continue to get better and better and that's what we shoot for,” Novak said. “I love winning the league championship, that's all fine, but it's all for that one weekend at the end of the year and winning the state tournament is what it's all about.”

Rushmore returns to the ice against Aberdeen at 2 p.m. MT Saturday at the Aberdeen Odde and Dietrich said the team is more than ready to get back in the flow of competition against a familiar foe.

“We're obviously excited, we're excited as a team and we're ready to go,” he said. “We're kind of getting tired of practice and want to get some experience and we're ready to go.”