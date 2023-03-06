The Rushmore Thunder girls varsity team wrapped up their 2022-23 season on Sunday by beating the Sioux Center Storm 4-1 in the consolation championship game of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association state tournament at SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

The Thunder (10-7-1-1) used balanced scoring, getting all four of their goals from different skaters, a 39-19 shots advantage and a 2-for-3 power-play efficiency to roll past the Storm (4-13-1-1). They committed only one penalty, a tripping minor they successfully killed off.

Lucia Vidas led Rushmore with three points, scoring a goal and adding two assists, while Kya Olson earned both of her two points on helpers. Evan Woods, Paige Zimiga and Lillie Hoffman also potted goals. Isabella Long made 18 saves in net.

Zimiga got the Thunder on the board at 12:55 of the first period with a power-play marker, then Hoffman doubled the lead just over 90 seconds into the middle frame before Faith Van Voorst tallied the Storm's lone goal at 4:15 of the second.

Woods stretched Rushmore's lead back out to two with a goal at 2:52 of the third period, and Vidas capped off the season-ending victory with a power-play goal at 11:43.

Also on Sunday, the Rushmore Thunder boys junior varsity squad claimed the state championship with a 6-3 win over the Oahe Capitals in Fort Pierre. Hudson Beert earned a hat trick and finished with four points, Remington Kasuske scored a pair of goals and Mason McGregor dished out three assists.