The Rushmore Thunder got their state tournament campaign off right in the quarterfinals of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association boys varsity draw.

Four different skaters potted goals and Tanner Kopec earned a shutout in net as the Thunder knocked off the Mitchell Marlins 4-0 on Friday at Larson Ice Center in Brookings.

Rushmore (18-3-1) will face the winner of unbeaten Sioux Falls 1 vs. Watertown at 6 p.m. MT Saturday for a spot in the state championship game.

Cameron Ritter finished with three points for the Thunder, scoring a goal and dishing out two assists, while Colton Merchen picked up two points on one goal and on assist. Landon Bartling and Carter Kirk also scored goals, while Alexander Dietrich, Wyatt Reeder, Layne Jensen and Hayden Holec tallied assists.

Kopec stopped all 23 shots that came his way to earn the shutout between the pipes.

After a scoreless opening period, a power-play goal by Kirk put the Thunder on the board 34 seconds into the second period, then a second power-play goal, this time scored by Ritter, doubled the lead at 4:54 of the middle frame.

Bartling made it 3-0 at 4:03 of the third period before Merchen capped off the big win with the fourth goal for his team at 9:59 of the final frame.

Rushmore finished 2 for 5 on the power play and held Mitchell (11-11-1-0) to 0 for 5 on its power plays.