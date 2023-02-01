 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0
011423-BoysBball32.jpg
Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

First Round

Wakpala at Tiospaye Topa;4 p.m.

Timber Lake at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.

Bison at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Faith;6:30 p.m.

Non-Tournament Games

Hill City at Newell;3 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Philip;3 p.m.

White River at Wall;5:45 p.m.

Burke at Marty;6 p.m.

Todd Co. at Lakota Tech;6 p.m.

People are also reading…

Mobridge-Pollock at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Lower Brule at Wessington Springs;7 p.m.

Custer at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Hill City at Newell;3 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Philip;3 p.m.

Dupree at McLaughlin;5 p.m.

Marty at Centerville;5:15 p.m.

Lower Brule at Wessington Springs;5:30 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

Jones Co. at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.

Harding Co. at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Crow Creek;6 p.m.

Custer at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Lyman at Highmore-Harrold;6:45 p.m.

White River at Wall;7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Sturgis at Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood;5:30 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL records Tom Brady retires with

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News