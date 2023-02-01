Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
First Round
Wakpala at Tiospaye Topa;4 p.m.
Timber Lake at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.
Bison at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Faith;6:30 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Hill City at Newell;3 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Philip;3 p.m.
White River at Wall;5:45 p.m.
Burke at Marty;6 p.m.
Todd Co. at Lakota Tech;6 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Lower Brule at Wessington Springs;7 p.m.
Custer at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Hill City at Newell;3 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Philip;3 p.m.
Dupree at McLaughlin;5 p.m.
Marty at Centerville;5:15 p.m.
Lower Brule at Wessington Springs;5:30 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.
Jones Co. at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.
Harding Co. at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Crow Creek;6 p.m.
Custer at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Lyman at Highmore-Harrold;6:45 p.m.
White River at Wall;7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Sturgis at Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood;5:30 p.m.