Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

Lower Brule (copy)

Lower Brule's Brian LaRoche Jr. (4) goes up for a heavily-defended shot in the Sioux's overtime win over Castlewood in the first round of the Class B State Tournament March 17, 2022 at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

 SDPB

All Times Mountain

Rodeo;Time

Winter Classic AQHA Show, Kjerstad Event Center;8 a.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

Colorado Christian at No. 5 Black Hills State;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Colorado Christian at Black Hills State;5 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Lower Brule vs. Takini, Huron Arena;9:30 a.m.

Crazy Horse vs. Wakpala, Huron Arena;12:30 p.m.

Philip at Dupree;3 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Bennett County;5 p.m.

Gregory at Avon;5:15 p.m.

McIntosh at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.

Harding County at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

New Underwood at Lyman;6:45 p.m.

Little Wound at Lakota Tech;7 p.m.

Hill City at Wall;7 p.m.

Crow Creek at Stanley County;7 p.m.

Boyd County, Neb. at Burke;7 p.m.

Spearfish at Rapid City Central;7:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Crazy Horse vs. Lower Brule, Huron Arena;11 a.m.

Philip at Dupree;3 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Todd County;3:30 p.m.

Standing Rock, N.D. at McLaughlin;5 p.m.

Flandreau Indian vs. Marty, Huron Arena;5 p.m.

New England, N.D. at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

White River at Colome;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Crow Creek at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.

Boyd County, Neb. at Burke;5:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Rapid City Central;6 p.m.

Sundance, Wyo. at Hill City;6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Rapid City Chrisitan;7 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Douglas at Custer (Girls duel);5 p.m.

Douglas/RCCS/New Underwood & Chadron, Neb. at Custer;5 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Spearfish;5 p.m.

