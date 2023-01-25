Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Rodeo;Time
Winter Classic AQHA Show, Kjerstad Event Center;8 a.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
Colorado Christian at No. 5 Black Hills State;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Colorado Christian at Black Hills State;5 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Lower Brule vs. Takini, Huron Arena;9:30 a.m.
Crazy Horse vs. Wakpala, Huron Arena;12:30 p.m.
Philip at Dupree;3 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Bennett County;5 p.m.
Gregory at Avon;5:15 p.m.
McIntosh at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.
Harding County at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
New Underwood at Lyman;6:45 p.m.
Little Wound at Lakota Tech;7 p.m.
Hill City at Wall;7 p.m.
Crow Creek at Stanley County;7 p.m.
Boyd County, Neb. at Burke;7 p.m.
Spearfish at Rapid City Central;7:30 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Crazy Horse vs. Lower Brule, Huron Arena;11 a.m.
Philip at Dupree;3 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Todd County;3:30 p.m.
Standing Rock, N.D. at McLaughlin;5 p.m.
Flandreau Indian vs. Marty, Huron Arena;5 p.m.
New England, N.D. at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
White River at Colome;5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
Crow Creek at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.
Boyd County, Neb. at Burke;5:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Rapid City Central;6 p.m.
Sundance, Wyo. at Hill City;6 p.m.
Hot Springs at Rapid City Chrisitan;7 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Douglas at Custer (Girls duel);5 p.m.
Douglas/RCCS/New Underwood & Chadron, Neb. at Custer;5 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Spearfish;5 p.m.