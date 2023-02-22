All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;Time
No. 8 Black Hills State at Chadron State;7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Black Hills State at Chadron State;5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
SDHSAA State Tournament, Summit Arena
First Round Matches;9 a.m.
First & Round Consolation, Quarterfinals;3 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Region 6B Semifinals
No. 3 Lyman at No. 2 Potter County;5 p.m.
No. 5 Lower Brule at No. 4 Herreid/Selby Area;5 p.m.
Region 7B Quarterfinals
No. 8 Oelrichs at No. 1 Wall;PPD
No. 7 Philip at No. 2 Jones County;PPD
No. 5 Edgemont at No. 4 White River;PPD
No. 6 New Underwood at No. 3 Kadoka Area;PPD
Region 6A Quarterfinals
No. 5 North Central at No. 4 Crow Creek;5 p.m.
No. 6 Stanley County at No. 3 Dupree;5 p.m.
No. 8 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at No. 1 Miller;6:30 p.m.
No. 7 McLaughlin at No. 2 Mobridge-Pollock;6:30 p.m.
Region 8A Quarterfinals
No. 7 Lead-Deadwood at No. 2 Rapid City Chrisitan;6 p.m.
No. 5 Hill City at No. 4 Custer;6 p.m.
No. 6 Hot Springs at No. 3 Belle Fourche;PPD
Inclement weather may affect Thursday's scheduled events.