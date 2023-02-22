All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;Time

No. 8 Black Hills State at Chadron State;7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Black Hills State at Chadron State;5:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

SDHSAA State Tournament, Summit Arena

First Round Matches;9 a.m.

First & Round Consolation, Quarterfinals;3 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Region 6B Semifinals

No. 3 Lyman at No. 2 Potter County;5 p.m.

No. 5 Lower Brule at No. 4 Herreid/Selby Area;5 p.m.

Region 7B Quarterfinals

No. 8 Oelrichs at No. 1 Wall;PPD

No. 7 Philip at No. 2 Jones County;PPD

No. 5 Edgemont at No. 4 White River;PPD

No. 6 New Underwood at No. 3 Kadoka Area;PPD

Region 6A Quarterfinals

No. 5 North Central at No. 4 Crow Creek;5 p.m.

No. 6 Stanley County at No. 3 Dupree;5 p.m.

No. 8 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at No. 1 Miller;6:30 p.m.

No. 7 McLaughlin at No. 2 Mobridge-Pollock;6:30 p.m.

Region 8A Quarterfinals

No. 7 Lead-Deadwood at No. 2 Rapid City Chrisitan;6 p.m.

No. 5 Hill City at No. 4 Custer;6 p.m.

No. 6 Hot Springs at No. 3 Belle Fourche;PPD

Inclement weather may affect Thursday's scheduled events.