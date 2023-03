All Times Mountain

Girls High School Basketball

Class A Playoffs, SoDak 16

No. 4 Red Cloud vs. No. 13 Garreston (Winner);5 p.m.

No. 5 St. Thomas More vs. No. 12 Flandreau (Pierre);5 p.m.

No. 6 Lakota Tech vs. No. 11 Dupree (Rapid City Central);6 p.m.

No. 8 Rapid City Christian vs. No. 9 Miller (Philip);6 p.m.

Class B Playoffs, SoDak 16

No. 3 Viborg-Hurley vs. No. 14 Lyman (McCook Central);5 p.m.

No. 4 Sully Buttes vs. No. 13 Harding County (Mobridge);6 p.m.

No. 5 Wall vs. No. 12 Warner (Stanley County);5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Castlewood vs. No. 10 Timber Lake (Redfield);5 p.m.

No. 8 Jones County vs. No. 9 Centerville (Chamberlain);5 p.m.