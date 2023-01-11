 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0
123122-Basketball14.jpg (copy)

New Underwood's Linkin Ballard pulls up for a shot against Hill City on Dec. 31 at Gin's Court.

 Matt Gade, Journal Staff

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Mobridge-Pollock at Crow Creek;2 p.m.

Timber Lake at Tiospaye Topa;4:30 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Crazy Horse;5 p.m.

Lemmon at Dupree;5:30 p.m.

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

Alliance, Neb. at Rapid City Christian;7 p.m.

McIntosh at Bison;7:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;7:30 p.m.

Custer at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

Jones County Invitational

People are also reading…

White River vs. Bennett County;Noon

Colome vs. Lyman;1:30 p.m.

Philip vs. Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

Jones County vs. Stanley County;7 p.m.

West River Tournament

New Underwood vs. Upton, Wyo. (Newell);6 p.m.

Moorcroft, Wyo. at Oelrichs;6 p.m.

Faith at Newell;7:30 p.m.

Hot Springs vs. Edgemont (Oelrichs);7:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Mobridge-Pollock at Crow Creek;2 p.m.

Little Wound at Pine Ridge;4 p.m.

Harding County at Sundance, Wyo.;5 p.m.

Alliance, Neb. at Rapid City Chrisitan;5:30 p.m.

Chamberlain at Wall;5:30 p.m.

Kimball/White Lake at Gregory;5:30 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at White River;5:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Bison;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;6 p.m.

Stanley County at Lyman;6:45 p.m.

Burke at Colome;7 p.m.

Pierre T.F. Riggs at Lakota Tech;7 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Spearfish, Douglas/RCCS/New Underwood at Rapid City Central;4 p.m.

Sturgis Brown, Rapid City Stevens at Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall;4 p.m.

Custer at McCook Central/Montrose Quad;4 p.m.

Hot Springs vs. Red Cloud vs. Hill City (Case Auditorium);5 p.m.

Lakota Tech, Lyman at Bennett County;6 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News