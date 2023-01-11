Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Mobridge-Pollock at Crow Creek;2 p.m.
Timber Lake at Tiospaye Topa;4:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Crazy Horse;5 p.m.
Lemmon at Dupree;5:30 p.m.
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
Alliance, Neb. at Rapid City Christian;7 p.m.
McIntosh at Bison;7:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;7:30 p.m.
Custer at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
Jones County Invitational
White River vs. Bennett County;Noon
Colome vs. Lyman;1:30 p.m.
Philip vs. Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.
Jones County vs. Stanley County;7 p.m.
West River Tournament
New Underwood vs. Upton, Wyo. (Newell);6 p.m.
Moorcroft, Wyo. at Oelrichs;6 p.m.
Faith at Newell;7:30 p.m.
Hot Springs vs. Edgemont (Oelrichs);7:30 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Mobridge-Pollock at Crow Creek;2 p.m.
Little Wound at Pine Ridge;4 p.m.
Harding County at Sundance, Wyo.;5 p.m.
Alliance, Neb. at Rapid City Chrisitan;5:30 p.m.
Chamberlain at Wall;5:30 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Gregory;5:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at White River;5:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Bison;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;6 p.m.
Stanley County at Lyman;6:45 p.m.
Burke at Colome;7 p.m.
Pierre T.F. Riggs at Lakota Tech;7 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Spearfish, Douglas/RCCS/New Underwood at Rapid City Central;4 p.m.
Sturgis Brown, Rapid City Stevens at Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall;4 p.m.
Custer at McCook Central/Montrose Quad;4 p.m.
Hot Springs vs. Red Cloud vs. Hill City (Case Auditorium);5 p.m.
Lakota Tech, Lyman at Bennett County;6 p.m.