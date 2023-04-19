All Times Mountain
Girls High School Golf;Time
Belle Fourche Invite;10 a.m.
Winner Invitational;11 a.m.
Boys High School Golf;Time
Miller Invitational;9 a.m.
High School Track & Field;Time
Custer Invite;9 a.m.
Boys High School Tennis;Time
Rapid City Christian vs. Lennox (Yankton);9 a.m.
Rapid City Christian at Yankton;11:30 a.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Brookings;Noon
Rapid City Christian vs. Harrisburg (Yankton);2 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Brookings;3 p.m.
High School Softball;Time
Rapid City Stevens at O'Gorman;5 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at Yankton;5 p.m.