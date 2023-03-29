All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Allen Americans at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.
Boys High School Tennis;Time
Rapid City Christian vs. Rapid City Stevens (Parkview);4 p.m.
High School Track & Field;Time
West River AA Field Fest (Sioux Park);11 a.m.
All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Allen Americans at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.
Boys High School Tennis;Time
Rapid City Christian vs. Rapid City Stevens (Parkview);4 p.m.
High School Track & Field;Time
West River AA Field Fest (Sioux Park);11 a.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watertown assistant Tia Hemiller has been hired as the next head coach of the Rapid City Central girls basketball team, activities director Jo…
The South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association announced its annual award-winners Thursday morning and a trio of West River grapplers secured …
"Keisel is a coach who believes that the focus should be on the purpose and process of a volleyball program, while being outcome aware," Scoop…
Nick Karn is set to take over for Jared Vasquez on July 1
Check out the story for complete All-State teams
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.