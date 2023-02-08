All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Lakota Tech at Pine Ridge;2 p.m.
Walthill, Neb. at Flandreau Indian;2 p.m.
Lyman at Philip;3 p.m.
Edgemont at Hulett County, Wyo;3:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Cody-Kilgore, Neb.;4 p.m.
Harding County at Tiospaye Topa;4:30 p.m.
Jones County at Dupree;5 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Timber Lake;5 p.m.
Takini at Oelrichs;5:30 p.m.
White River at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.
Hill City at Douglas;7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Kimball/White Lake at Burke;7 p.m.
Custer at Spearfish;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Walthill, Neb. at Flandreau Indian;2 p.m.
Lyman at Philip;3 p.m.
Bennett County at Cody-Kilgore, Neb.;4 p.m.
Takini at Oelrichs;4 p.m.
Edgemont at Hulett, Wyo.;4:30 p.m.
Harding County at Tiospaye Topa;4:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Little Wound;5 p.m.
Todd County at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.
Burke at Winner;5:30 p.m.
Lower Brule at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;6:30 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Pine Ridge;6:30 p.m.
Custer at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
Boys High School Wrestling;Time
Sturgis Brown at Belle Fourche;5 p.m.
St. Thomas More Triangular;5 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Rapid City Stevens;7 p.m.
Girls High School Wrestling;Time
Sturgis Brown at Belle Fourche;5 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood vs. Douglas (St. Thomas More);6 p.m.