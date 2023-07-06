Fostering buy in and building trust in the locker room are top priorities for Rapid City Central girls basketball coach Tia Hemiller.

On March 23, the school formally announced Hemiller as the team's fourth head coach in the last two years.

The Watertown High School alum relocated to western South Dakota in June after a brief stint as an assistant at her alma mater and hit the ground running.

The Central girls program hosted a kids camp for area youth on July 28 at Naasz Gymnasium. Hemiller appreciated the opportunity to invest in the community and to continue forming relationships with her current players that will take the court later this year.

“We’re just making sure they know the expectations and standards,” she told The Journal. “They’re buying in and it’s a process that’s going to take time. But for the most part they are bought in and we are very pleased.”

Hemiller took over for Jacqee Shaffer, who served as the interim head coach following the resignation of Josh Mach midway through the 2022-23 season.

Central finished the year 6-15 overall and exited the postseason with a SoDak 16 loss to O’Gorman.

Marielle Colhoff, a senior and member of the girl's basketball team, is pleased with what she’s seen from her new coach this offseason.

“She’s really taken good control of all of us girls,” the guard said. “We’re all excited for the season…It’s different with each coach, but with her we can see how much she cares and takes heart in everything that she does.”

Hemiller, who will teach graphic design at Central High School, met with player families during the interview process and said she intends on keeping them in the loop during her tenure.

Throughout summer workouts and open gym, Hemiller has emphasized getting to know her players on a personal level.

“We’re having a lot of one-on-one conversations,” she said. “We’re getting the parents involved too and had a parent meeting to get started. We have an open gym four times a week and we’ve had a pretty good turnout.”

Hemiller said the coaching staff’s mission is to care for each individual on the team and produce women of character by teaching life skills.

“We want our players to leave our program with the confidence to be productive members of their community,” she said. “Overall we want to make our girls better human beings and correlate basketball scenarios to real world experiences.”

Women’s basketball fans in the Rushmore State likely recognize the new Central head coach from her time as a guard for the University of South Dakota from 2013-16.

Hemiller ended her college career as one of 14 players in Coyotes history to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in a career.

The Coyotes finished her senior season as WNIT Champions, while Hemiller earned Second Team All-Summit League honors, tied the school record for career games played (135) and posted 23 double-figure scoring games.

“It really shows that she knows how to play basketball and that she knows the game,” Colhoff said.

Hemiller’s time in Vermillion shaped her coaching philosophy that features a secondary transition offense and a high intensity defense.

She also hopes playing Division I basketball gives her team something to aspire to.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of successful programs,” Hemiller said. “I know what it takes to make it to the next level and to compete with the best teams in the state. The biggest things for us right now are to focus on the little things, hold each other accountable, believe in our teammates and believe in our coaches.”

During the 2022-23 season, with Hemiller's help, Watertown finished 12-12 and reached their first state tournament since 2009. In the past, Hemiller also served as an assistant for Sioux Falls Roosevelt and as the head coach at Spearfish Middle School.

It’s always been a goal of hers to lead a varsity program and Hemiller believes that she’s ready to coach at the highest level in the state.

“(Central) was such a great fit,” she said. “I met the parents and watched a lot of film (before taking the job). This is a very athletic, high energy team and with my offense they will definitely fit the mold. Now they just have to buy in and we’ll be fine.”