Tucker Kraft, the Timber Lake native who rose to prominence as one of the top collegiate tight ends in the country, is headed to the NFL.

The South Dakota State redshirt junior was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round, 78th overall, of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night, becoming the first West River high school graduate in 30 years to be drafted.

Kraft was joined by family and friends at a watch party in Timber Lake where he heard his name called by Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler on national television.

“That was surreal, for sure. A lot of emotion," Kraft told reporters. "I didn’t want to cry, but it happened. I had so much work built up to this moment, and to hear my name called was really unexpected.”

Kraft said he didn't think he'd be taken by Green Bay after Oregon State's Luke Musgrave, another tight end, was selected by the team in the second round. Kraft did not attend any pre-Draft visits with the Packers but was in communication with the organization beforehand

“I had Green Bay on my radar, but after they drafted that first tight end I was unexpected of them," he said. "But when they rang me the second time I knew they wanted to set up that 12 personnel unstoppable offense, and that’s something I hope we can bring to Green Bay.”

Kraft said he's spoken with head coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and exchanged text messages with expected new starting quarterback Jordan Love.

“I was trying to be on the phone with Green Bay, but for about 10-15 seconds I couldn’t hear them. Everyone was screaming," he said. "The town of Timber Lake roared. There were probably about 300 people in that piece of building right there, and Timber Lake has about 515 people in it, so to literally hear the whole town roar, that’s something that he spoke into existence.”

A standout football and basketball player at Timber Lake High School, where he graduated in 2019, the 6-foot-5, 254-pound Kraft had a breakout season in 2021 when caught 65 passes for 773 yards and six touchdowns.

An ankle injury last fall sidelined him for six games, but he still earned Associated Press FCS third-team All-American honors after collecting 348 yards on 27 receptions and three touchdowns to help the Jackrabbits claim their first national championship.

Kraft was ranked No. 6 among tight ends heading into the Draft, according to ESPN, and No. 61 among all prospects.

"Kraft turns into a big back after the catch," wrote NFL Draft analyst Steve Muench for ESPN. "He's smooth transitioning upfield, is quick and has good contact balance. He has the speed and toughness to make plays down the seam. Kraft has the big hands to pluck the ball out of the air, catches passes in stride and makes contested catches over the middle."

Kraft is the first South Dakota native to be drafted since offensive lineman Matt Farniok (Sioux Falls) in 2021. He's also the first West River-born player to be drafted since Jay Novacek (Martin) in 1985, also a tight end, and the first graduate of a West River high school to be drafted since Doug Miller (Brown High School), who also played for SDSU, in 1993.

“It still feels like there’s a lot more left on the table. There’s a lot more I still want to accomplish," Kraft said. "I still want to roll into camp, I want to establish myself as an athlete, as a player, as a contributor and I want to be ‘that guy.’”

Journal photo editor Matt Gade contributed to this report.