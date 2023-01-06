Top-ranked Jefferson boys survive road test at Central; Cavalier girls push past Cobblers

The Rapid City Central boys basketball team came out of the gates firing against top-ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday.

The Cobblers held a two-point lead after one quarter and carried an eight-point advantage into the halftime break.

Reality began to sink in in the third quarter, however, as the Cavaliers limited their opponents to two made field goals and charged out to a three-point lead entering the final period of play.

Jefferson held on down the stretch for a 56-48 road victory at Naasz Gym to remain unbeaten.

“We just kind of hit panic mode, which we didn’t do up to that point,” Central head coach T.J. Hay said. “We got back on our heels, turned it over and they turned it into easy baskets. There's a reason why they’re the No. 1 team in the state.”

Central (2-3) finished the game with 18 turnovers, 11 of which came in the second half. Jefferson (4-0) gave up the ball 11 times and turned it over six times in the final two periods.

The Cobblers played well on the boards as they outrebounded the Cavaliers 35-25, each team finished with six offensive rebounds.

“The two things we talked about all week were rebounding and taking care of the ball,” Hay said. “I thought they did a pretty good job on those two things.”

There was also a major disparity between the two squads in foul count and free-throw attempts. Jefferson totaled four fouls in the contest compared to 16 fouls on Central.

The Cavaliers also connected on 10 of 21 free-throw attempts, while the Cobblers made its only two attempts with 43 seconds to play.

Hay said he couldn’t think of a game where there was such a stark difference in fouls and turnovers between teams.

Three Jefferson players finished in double figures as Taylen Aashley led the way with 16 points, six of which came in the third quarter.

Shun-Zi White Woman and Cooper Totten led the way for Central with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

“Cooper went out and hit some shots, which he’s very capable of,” Hay said. “I thought that they did a really good job, in the first half especially, taking care of the ball.”

Central extended its lead to eight on the final shot of the second half when Lincoln Archambault capped an 10-2 run with a last-second 3-pointer.

In the third, however, Jefferson mounted a 10-2 run to tie the game at 36-36 with 4:30 to go in the period. After a Central 3, the Cavaliers closed the period on a 6-0 run to take a 42-39 lead into the fourth.

“During one of our timeouts (in the third0, I felt like they thought we were losing it,” Hay said. “We got caught in their games, trying to speed it up and force things. We made passes to bad spots on the floor across half court, it got us into trouble and we turned it over.”

Central managed just three field goals in the fourth quarter as Jefferson closed out an eight-point victory.

Both squads return to action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday as the Cobblers host Sioux Falls Roosevelt and the Cavaliers travel to Carold Heier Gymnasium to face Rapid City Stevens.

Cavalier girls push past Cobblers

Jefferson clung to a five-point lead over Central after one quarter Friday at Naasz Gym but heated up down the stretch.

The fourth-ranked Cavaliers limited the Cobblers to six points in the second and nine points in the third to take control and cruise to a 62-43 win.

“Jefferson is really good and their pressure caused us some problems,” Central head coach Josh Mach said. “They started shooting well and that's where we've struggled this year, making shots. We couldn't get into a rhythm.”

Aaliyah Jones led the Cobblers (2-3) with 13 points and Aliyah McGovern-Harrington led the Cavaliers (5-1) with 15 points.

Despite the outcome, Mach saw a lot of positive signs for the growth of his young team Friday.

“I told our girls that was the best game we've played this year,” Mach said. “I just think Jefferson is a really good team. They're going to beat a lot of teams and they were probably my pick to win it all this year.”

Both teams return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday as Jefferson travels to Carold Heier Gymnasium to face Rapid City Stevens and Central hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

“We just need to play with the same confidence,” Mach said. “We’ve got to start shooting with some confidence. Hopefully we'll get them to go if we play as hard as we did tonight.”