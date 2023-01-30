 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

Makenna Jacobson
SDPB

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Sully Buttes at Jones Co.;3 p.m.

Wakpala at McIntosh;4 p.m.

Freeman Acad./Marion;4 p.m.

Crow Creek at Lower Brule;4:15 p.m.

Oelrichs at Bison;5 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Little Wound;5 p.m.

Kimball/White Lake at Colome;5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Bennett Co.;5 p.m.

New Underwood at Philip;6 p.m.

Winner at Miller;6:45 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;7 p.m.

Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Todd Co. at Stanley Co.;7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.

Custer at Douglas;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Edgemont vs. TBD (Guernsey, Wyo.);3 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Jones Co.;3 p.m.

Crow Creek at Lower Brule;3 p.m.

Oelrichs at Bison;4 p.m.

Wakpala at McIntosh;4 p.m.

Freeman Acad./Marion at Marty;4 p.m.

Dupree at Timber Lake;5 p.m.

Faith at Herreid/Selby Area;5 p.m.

Harding Co. at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Miller;5:30 p.m.

Todd Co. at Stanley Co.;5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Red Cloud;6 p.m.

Lakota Tech at St. Francis Indian;6 p.m.

Gregory at Mount Vernon/Plankinton;6:30 p.m.

Custer at Douglas;6:30 p.m.

RC Christian at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

Corsica-Stickney at Burke;7 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Newell Round Robin;4:30 p.m.

RC Central/Spearfish/Campbell Co., Wyo./Moorcroft, Wyo. Quad;5 p.m.

