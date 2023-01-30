Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Sully Buttes at Jones Co.;3 p.m.
Wakpala at McIntosh;4 p.m.
Freeman Acad./Marion;4 p.m.
Crow Creek at Lower Brule;4:15 p.m.
Oelrichs at Bison;5 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Little Wound;5 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Colome;5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Bennett Co.;5 p.m.
New Underwood at Philip;6 p.m.
Winner at Miller;6:45 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Todd Co. at Stanley Co.;7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.
Custer at Douglas;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Edgemont vs. TBD (Guernsey, Wyo.);3 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Jones Co.;3 p.m.
Crow Creek at Lower Brule;3 p.m.
Oelrichs at Bison;4 p.m.
Wakpala at McIntosh;4 p.m.
Freeman Acad./Marion at Marty;4 p.m.
Dupree at Timber Lake;5 p.m.
Faith at Herreid/Selby Area;5 p.m.
Harding Co. at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Miller;5:30 p.m.
Todd Co. at Stanley Co.;5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Red Cloud;6 p.m.
Lakota Tech at St. Francis Indian;6 p.m.
Gregory at Mount Vernon/Plankinton;6:30 p.m.
Custer at Douglas;6:30 p.m.
RC Christian at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
Corsica-Stickney at Burke;7 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Newell Round Robin;4:30 p.m.
RC Central/Spearfish/Campbell Co., Wyo./Moorcroft, Wyo. Quad;5 p.m.