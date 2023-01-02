 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

123122-Basketball19.jpg (copy)
Matt Gade Journal Staff

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Bison at Carter Co., MT;2:30 p.m.

Takini at Tiospaye Topa;3 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Bennett Co.;3 p.m.

Hay Springs, Neb. at Oelrichs;5 p.m.

White River at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

Edgemont at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Gregory;6:45 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Alliance, Neb. at RC Christian;7 p.m.

Douglas at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

North Central, Neb. at Burke;7 p.m.

McIntosh at Herreid/Selby Area;7 p.m.

Chamberlain at Winner;7 p.m.

Chadron, Neb. at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Custer;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Bison at Carter Co., MT;2:30 p.m.

Takini at Tiospaye Topa;3 p.m.

Flasher, ND at Lemmon;5 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Philip;5 p.m.

Faith at Timber Lake;5 p.m.

McLaughlin at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.

Todd Co. at Douglas;5:30 p.m.

Alliance, Neb. at RC Christian;5:30 p.m.

North Central, Neb. at Burke;5:30 p.m.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Gregory;5:30 p.m.

Chamberlain at Winner;5:30 p.m.

Chadron, Neb. at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Custer;6:30 p.m.

RC Stevens at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.

Newell at Wall;7 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

RC Central at Sturgis;7 p.m.

