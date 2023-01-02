Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Bison at Carter Co., MT;2:30 p.m.
Takini at Tiospaye Topa;3 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Bennett Co.;3 p.m.
Hay Springs, Neb. at Oelrichs;5 p.m.
White River at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.
Edgemont at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Gregory;6:45 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Alliance, Neb. at RC Christian;7 p.m.
Douglas at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
North Central, Neb. at Burke;7 p.m.
McIntosh at Herreid/Selby Area;7 p.m.
Chamberlain at Winner;7 p.m.
Chadron, Neb. at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Custer;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Bison at Carter Co., MT;2:30 p.m.
Takini at Tiospaye Topa;3 p.m.
Flasher, ND at Lemmon;5 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Philip;5 p.m.
Faith at Timber Lake;5 p.m.
McLaughlin at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.
Todd Co. at Douglas;5:30 p.m.
Alliance, Neb. at RC Christian;5:30 p.m.
North Central, Neb. at Burke;5:30 p.m.
Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Gregory;5:30 p.m.
Chamberlain at Winner;5:30 p.m.
Chadron, Neb. at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Custer;6:30 p.m.
RC Stevens at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.
Newell at Wall;7 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
RC Central at Sturgis;7 p.m.