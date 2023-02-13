All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
McIntosh at Dupree;4 p.m.
Little Wound at Bennett Co.;4 p.m.
Faith at Lemmon;4:30 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at Winner;5 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.
Bison at Takini;6 p.m.
Crow Creek at Lakota Tech;7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Newcastle, Wyo.;7 p.m.
Colome at Burke;7 p.m.
Lyman at Wall;7:30 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Platte-Geddes at Winner;3 p.m.
McIntosh at Dupree;4 p.m.
Todd Co. at Little Wound;4 p.m.
Timber Lake at Kadoka Area;5 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Oelrichs;5 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Marty;5 p.m.
Newell at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Newcastle, Wyo.;5:30 p.m.
Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Gregory;5:30 p.m.
Jones Co. at White River;5:30 p.m.
Faith at Philip;6 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Red Cloud;6 p.m.
Lyman at Wall;6 p.m.
Edgemont at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.
Crow Creek at Lakota Tech;6:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Douglas;7 p.m.
Custer at Hill City;7 p.m.