All Times Mountain
Independence League Baseball;Time
Sawtooth Sockeyes at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:05 p.m.
Legion Baseball;Time
Rapid City Post 320 at Sturgis Post 33;3 p.m.
Rapid City Post 320 vs. Casper Post 2 (Sturgis);5 p.m.
Spearfish Post 164 at Rapid City Post 315;5 p.m.
Rapid City Post 22 at Brookings Post 74;5 p.m.
Rapid City Post 22 at Brookings Post 74;7 p.m.
Spearfish Post 164 at Rapid City Post 315;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Golf;Time
Class B State Tournament (Prairie Winds GC);7 a.m.
People are also reading…
Girls High School Golf;Time
Class AA State Tournament (Hillsview GC);7 a.m.
Class B State Tournament (Cattail Crossing GC);7 a.m.
Class A State Tournament (Meadowbrook GC);8 a.m.