Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

Matt Gade Journal Staff

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Colome at Jones Co.;2:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Wakpala;4 p.m.

Lyman at Winner;4 p.m.

Edgemont at Hemingford, Neb.;4:30 p.m.

Bowman Co., ND at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Sully Buttes;5 p.m.

Crow Creek at Miller;6:45 p.m.

Hill City at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Lower Brule at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;7 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Burke;7 p.m.

Sturgis at RC Stevens;8 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Colome at Jones Co.;2:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Wakpala;4 p.m.

Marty at Pine Ridge;4 p.m.

Hill City at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

Mott-Regent, ND at Bison;5:30 p.m.

Newell at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.

Crow Creek at Miller;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Philip;6 p.m.

Douglas at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.

Wall at Custer;6:30 p.m.

Sturgis at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;6:30 p.m.

Chamberlain at Gregory;6:45 p.m.

Lyman at White River;6:45 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Burke;7 p.m.

Boys High School Wrestling;Time

Mobridge-Pollock Round Robin (Mobridge);4:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sundance, Wyo.;5 p.m.

Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall vs. WS/W/WW (Lyman);5 p.m.

Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall at Lyman;5 p.m.

Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall vs. Burke/Gregory (Lyman);5 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip at Hot Springs;5 p.m.

