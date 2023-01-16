Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Colome at Jones Co.;2:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Wakpala;4 p.m.
Lyman at Winner;4 p.m.
Edgemont at Hemingford, Neb.;4:30 p.m.
Bowman Co., ND at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Sully Buttes;5 p.m.
Crow Creek at Miller;6:45 p.m.
Hill City at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Lower Brule at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;7 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at Burke;7 p.m.
Sturgis at RC Stevens;8 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Colome at Jones Co.;2:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Wakpala;4 p.m.
Marty at Pine Ridge;4 p.m.
Hill City at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.
Mott-Regent, ND at Bison;5:30 p.m.
Newell at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.
Crow Creek at Miller;5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Philip;6 p.m.
Douglas at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.
Wall at Custer;6:30 p.m.
Sturgis at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;6:30 p.m.
Chamberlain at Gregory;6:45 p.m.
Lyman at White River;6:45 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at Burke;7 p.m.
Boys High School Wrestling;Time
Mobridge-Pollock Round Robin (Mobridge);4:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sundance, Wyo.;5 p.m.
Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall vs. WS/W/WW (Lyman);5 p.m.
Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall at Lyman;5 p.m.
Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall vs. Burke/Gregory (Lyman);5 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip at Hot Springs;5 p.m.