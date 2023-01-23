 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

Men75.JPG (copy)

South Dakota Mines sophomore Jaxon Lloyd (4) dribbles the ball against the defense of Black Hills State junior John Shanklin during a Nov. 28, 2022 game at the King Center in Rapid City.

 Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at BHSU;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at BHSU;5 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Little Wound at Pine Ridge;4:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Timber Lake;5 p.m.

Bennett Co. at Colome;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Newell;5:30 p.m.

Lyman at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.

Todd Co. at Winner;5:30 p.m.

Lemmon at Belle Fourche;6:30 p.m.

Faith at Potter Co.;6:30 p.m.

Wall at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Hill City;7:30 p.m.

Custer at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.

Douglas at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Spearfish;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Richardton-Taylor, ND at McIntosh;5 p.m.

Chamberlain at Winner;5:15 p.m.

Gregory at Stanley Co.;5:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Bison;5:30 p.m.

White River at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Hill City;6 p.m.

Custer at RC Christian;6 p.m.

Douglas at Red Cloud;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.

Burke at Avon;6:45 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Lemmon/McIntosh Round Robin;4:30 p.m.

