Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at BHSU;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at BHSU;5 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Little Wound at Pine Ridge;4:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Timber Lake;5 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Colome;5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Newell;5:30 p.m.
Lyman at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.
Todd Co. at Winner;5:30 p.m.
Lemmon at Belle Fourche;6:30 p.m.
Faith at Potter Co.;6:30 p.m.
Wall at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Hill City;7:30 p.m.
Custer at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.
Douglas at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Spearfish;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Richardton-Taylor, ND at McIntosh;5 p.m.
Chamberlain at Winner;5:15 p.m.
Gregory at Stanley Co.;5:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Bison;5:30 p.m.
White River at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Hill City;6 p.m.
Custer at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Douglas at Red Cloud;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.
Burke at Avon;6:45 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Lemmon/McIntosh Round Robin;4:30 p.m.