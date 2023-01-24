Van Wyk’s career night leads BHSU women past SD Mines

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State shot 29.3% from the field as a team, but Niki Van Wyk stepped up to match her career high Tuesday in the BasketBrawl at the Donald E. Young Center.

South Dakota Mines held the advantage early in the contest and held a three-point lead over their rival after one quarter.

BHSU upped the defensive intensity down the stretch, however, to take control of the game and claim a 53-46 home victory.

“We created some anxiety for ourselves, which we haven't been doing lately,” BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. “But we found a way Niki hit some big shots and we got the big stops that we needed.”

It marked the sixth straight win for the Yellow Jackets (15-3, 10-2 RMAC) and the third straight loss for the Hardrockers (3-16, 3-10 RMAC).

Van Wyk led all scorers with 16 points, which matched her career high set on Dec. 9, 2022 at MSU Denver.

“We’ve been working on swinging the ball around trying to get more people involved,” Van Wyk said. “Tonight the post was setting great screens, we were helping each other get open and I was just hitting the shots they helped me get.”

The senior guard also added a new career high in steals with five and pulled down six rebounds.

Van Wyk’s career night came at the perfect time for a Yellow Jackets squad that’s dealing with a bit of fatigue.

“We’ve got kids that are battling through some things physically,” Nore said. “It's always nice to see who's going to step up and thought Nikki really stepped up today.”

The Hardrockers and Yellow Jackets traded blows in a back-and-forth first half, marked by a combined 21 turnovers.

Mines jumped out to a 10-4 lead with five and a half minutes left in the first after an 8-0 run. The Hardrockers fended off their opponent for the rest of the frame to take a 15-12 lead into the first break.

In the second quarter, BHSU came out hot with a 12-0 run in the first 3:52 to move in front 24-15 with 6:08 left in the half.

The Yellow Jackets entered halftime with a 30-24 lead. They began to take control of the game by forcing 14 Mines turnovers and scoring 12 points off turnovers in the half.

Mines trimmed its deficit to 39-34 in the third quarter, but Black Hills State maintained control of the game.

The Hardrockers pulled within three points with 8:21 left in the contest, but the Yellow Jackets held strong to secure a six point home victory.

Mines returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Saturday as it hosts Chadron State at the King Center.

BHSU is back on the floor at 5 p.m. Thursday against Colorado Christian at the Donald E. Young Center.