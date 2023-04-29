Jared Vasquez has had ample time to slow down, slack off and get his senioritis on.

But in the seven months since announcing his retirement as activities director at Rapid City Stevens High School at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, Vasquez has been just as diligent and dutiful as his first 12 years in the position, working long hours and providing students every opportunity to thrive in arts and athletics.

It’s part of his M.O. to give every ounce of energy to the job, and his words, only right to give the Stevens community the effort and passion that he has received in over three decades as a member of it.

“I just told myself, try to give back as much, and finish strong, as you have received,” Vasquez told the Journal. “I'm not stepping up and going above and beyond. To me, I feel I'm doing what's right and what I should be doing, to show not just my appreciation and not just to look good, but my principles say that's the right way to transition.”

Now, as the final weeks of his tenure tick down and Stevens prepares to welcome a new, younger AD, Vasquez, still operating at full throttle in the midst of a busy spring sports season, took time last week to reflect on a lengthy career and the relationships he formed, the challenges he’s faced and the moments that have left him speechless.

“It's one of those [points] we all aspire to get to,” longtime Stevens track and field head coach Paul Hendry said. “You've gone through a wonderful career of education, and then you get to a point where you can retire and look back and see what you've done. Hopefully you can reflect on a lot of the positives of touching lives of students and coaches, and in his case being the activities director.”

A Rapid City lifer

Born and raised in Rapid City to a mother who served as a nurse for 40 years and a father who took on several jobs, the last being a custodian for Rapid City Area Schools for 10 years, Vasquez was a product of the district, graduating from Rapid City Central in 1986.

Like many recent high school grads then and now, he was unsure what he wanted to do with his life, and attended college stuck in career limbo before moving to Denver.

He loved the features of big city living — theater, sports, music and nightlife — but despised the traffic and congestion that accompanied it and gave him his 100-minute-a-day commute.

He wanted those 100 minutes back to be productive, so he returned to the Black Hills, where a chance encounter with the renowned Jerry Bussler in the early 1990s served as the jumping off point for his career.

While riding his bike past his former junior high school, Vasquez came up on Bussler holding track practice. The 37-year coaching veteran offered him a chance to assist him, and invited him back to practice later in the week. When Vasquez returned a few days later, he did just that, and soon felt education through athletics was a natural fit, emulating the fundamentals of his parents.

“I just kind of had that natural gravitation towards service,” he said. “Get your hands dirty work ethic and service, like a nurse or a custodian. Like a coach.”

As he helped coach and interacted with teachers and administrators, Vasquez developed a love for helping others and felt suited for the environment of extracurricular activities, eventually earning his way into various salaried positions in the school district, beginning in 1998. He served as a football coach, advisor, student teacher, substitute teacher and a full-time teacher over the next 12 years, eventually becoming dean of students at Central.

On the first day of the 2010 state track meet in Sioux Falls, as his daughter was preparing to compete in the shot put, he started receiving messages from various respected educators who told him of the open activities director position at Stevens and that he should apply for it. It was a role Vasquez figured was out of his grasp.

He applied, but even after getting an interview he wasn’t convinced anything would come from it, only that he’d gain experience in the process, so he was stunned when former principal John Julius called and offered him the job.

He grappled with the switch from Central to Stevens, two rival schools, but ultimately decided to accept the position, and 13 years later has no regrets and no bitterness as he prepares to hang it up.

“The knowledge that comes with him doing this position for as many years as he's done it is astronomical,” current Stevens principal Jocelyn Hafner said. “Jared is somebody who gets dirty, right? He's not just somebody who sits in his office and does email. He’s out and about, and looking out for the kids.”

Letting coaches coach

In October 2018, as the Stevens girls soccer team was preparing to face Pierre T.F. Riggs in the Class AA State Championship game, a snowstorm blanketed the stadium field at Sioux Park and lasted the duration of the contest.

Despite the conditions, Vasquez, along with Central activities director Jordan Bauer, braved the conditions and made sure the show went on.

“Mr. Bauer and I bundled up like Yukon Cornelius from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, using plastic shovels on the turf,” he said. “Shoveling the boundary lines so that we could continue to play.”

Vasquez’s best skill as an AD has been handling the grunt work and taking unnecessary pressure off coaches, letting them — simply put — coach.

“He’s allowed us to be able to just coach, to do our thing to grow our programs,” Hendry said. “I think that's probably the biggest thing, just giving us the opportunity to be coaches and not have to worry about all the little things or being micromanaged or anything like that.”

Those tasks include shoveling snow, communicating with local media and exchanging late-night text messages with Hafner to ensure students can both play sports and participate in other activities.

Hafner described Vasquez as a “fixer.”

“I think sometimes as adults, we want what’s best for us, but Jared has never taken that path,” she said. “His path has always been what's best for the students in activities, what's best for the students in athletics, and it’s always the whole thing. I think it's helped that Jared is very passionate about fine arts as well as athletics, so it's been a great marriage of the two where he can support all areas.”

The highlights in both areas for Vasquez over his tenure are bountiful, from the drama department’s performance of “The Phantom of the Opera” in 2012, to a packed Carold Heier Gymnasium for a blockbuster showdown between the Stevens and Central boys basketball teams in 2018, to a plethora of college signing ceremonies where family and friends witness their loved ones commit to education and athletics at the next level.

Winter concerts, student council events and a multitude of state championships also appear on the list, as well as one particular pep rally where the dance team put on a performance that Vasquez called “spot on.”

“There's so many,” he said. “[I’m] blessed for this opportunity to be around talented staff, supportive parents and community members, and just amazingly talented kids. Every year I get blown away.”

In the athletic department, seven different Raiders programs have won a combined 17 state championships since Vasquez became AD, over 16% of all the state titles won by Stevens since its first in 1971, with several breaking significant title droughts.

Boys cross country won it all in 2021 for the first time in 17 years, while girls tennis ended a 15-year title drought by winning a championship in 2021. After the boys soccer team celebrated their state title last fall, their first since 2015 and second ever, goalie Shawn Bauer walked up to Vasquez and told him “Hey, hear you’re going out this year. Got one for ya.”

Vasquez won’t take credit for any championship, however.

“That progressive growth and progressive striving to make their program better is a highlight and just rewarding, knowing that all I did was do my job and that I didn't get in the way,” he said. “I might have guided or redirected, but I didn't try to get in the way of those talents. Set them up for success, then get out of the way and let them have their moment.”

Vasquez has also navigated some of South Dakota’s most notable developments and events of the last decade and a half in the realm of sports, such as the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s sanctioning of soccer, cheer and dance, girls wrestling and most recently softball. He’s also led the hosting of over 40 state events at various venues around Rapid City, and served on several SDHSAA advisory, scholarship and site selection committees.

Perhaps no challenge was greater, however, than the COVID-19 pandemic that altered sports around the world at all levels. A “completely different animal” as Vasquez stated, he tried to keep all decisions students-centered, consulting organizations like the South Dakota Department of Health, the CDC and the National Federation of State High School Associations for guidance, as well as comparing the decisions made by school districts in other cities like Sioux Falls and other states like Wyoming.

It was all an effort to give students the opportunity to connect with the school, the community and themselves outside the classroom.

“At the end of the day, even if it wasn't 100% what they had in their heads, our kids got to participate,” said Vasquez, who served on the SDHSAA’s COVID-19 task force. “They got to perform, they got to play, they got to compete, they got to participate. They got to display their works.”

At peace with retirement

Vasquez has made it clear that stepping down from his post was his decision, and that he bears no ill will toward anyone. He’s even reached out to his replacement, Nick Karn, who’s moving to the Black Hills from Colorado Springs, Colorado and is expected to start at Stevens on July 1, to provide wisdom and advice.

“Jared has stepped up more than anyone that I've ever seen leaving a position,” Hafner said. “Jared has contacted our person in this position, he is making sure that this is a seamless transition, not only for Nick, but for me, for our students and for our coaches. That's why he's doing it. He's leaving a legacy and he's going to continue to help us build on that legacy.”

Vasquez said he’s confident the activities department is in good hands, and wants to be a guide for Karn. He also understands his new role of stepping away from the position and letting Karn carve out his own path. In fact, he’s encouraged Karn to do so.

“You don't worry about my legacy. I had my chance. I had lots of opportunities,” Vasquez said, directed to Karn. “You start your own based on what you know, what your principal and your community and your staff and your team wants. I made a conscious choice as an adult, it's time for me to change gears.”

Community members might see a Vasquez cameo at events in the future, as he has no plans to leave Rapid City and is willing to assist Stevens activities, though in a very limited capacity. The significant decrease in workload will take some getting used to, but he’s looking forward to watching games from the stands or attending a winter concert as a spectator.

If the years go on and people forget who the old AD was, Vasquez is at peace with that.

“I definitely feel blessed and fortunate, and just so happy it's been a good run with a company that I grew up in, gave me lots of opportunities and second chances as a kid, gave me opportunities as a professional,” he said. “And I just hope, at the end of the day, my legacy is, he tried really hard and worked very hard to try to support all activities to help a well-rounded education-based activity department grow and sustain tradition, and just tried to be the best role model.”