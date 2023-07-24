West River cowboys and cowgirls made their presence felt at the National High School Finals Rodeo from July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyoming.

Wall's Piper Cordes made the most of her opportunity to compete in the event with an exceptional week of barrel racing. She finished with a 50.803 barrel racing average to take first place in the event.

Sturgis’ Kashton Ford finished second overall in bareback riding with a 235 average.

Spearfish’s Brylee Grubb finished sixth in goat tying with a 23.4 average, while Sturgis’ Landry Haugen (ninth, 23.45) and Belle Fourche’s Mataya Ward (11th, 23.85) also put together solid performances in the event.

New Underwood’s Eastan West made waves in saddle bronc with a second-place finish with a 221 average.

In the team race, South Dakota finished third overall behind Texas and Utah. The South Dakota boys nabbed a sixth-place finish and the South Dakota girls finished fourth.

Overall Team Standings

1. Texas, 12,505

2. Utah, 9,585

3. South Dakota, 6,305

4. Oklahoma, 6, 161.66

5. Colorado, 5,620

Boys Team Standings

1. Texas, 7,825

2. Utah, 5,545

3. Wyoming, 3,565

4. Iowa, 3,545

5. Colorado, 3,405

6. South Dakota, 3,270

Girls Team Standings

1. Texas, 4,680

2. Utah, 4,040

3. Oklahoma, 3,491

4. South Dakota, 3,035