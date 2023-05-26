Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX FALLS — Rylan McDonnell pumped up the crowd surrounding the long jump pit ahead of the final leap of his high school career.

Having already captured the Class B state championship in the event, the Wall senior started a slow clap that spectators built to an applause as he sprinted down the runway and launched himself into the pit, recording a jump of 22 feet, 8.25 inches on Day 2 of the South Dakota high school state track and field meet Friday at Howard Wood Field.

Not one for much emotion, McDonnell threw out a fist-pump in celebration after his mark showed up on the scoreboard.

“That was truly a picture-perfect moment,” he said. “That was amazing.”

McDonnell won the state title with a leap of 22 feet, 1.25 inches, a mark he hit twice in first five attempts. With it, he claimed the jump double, having won the triple jump championship, his first career title, a day earlier.

“I was really excited about that, it was really awesome, but this is a little bit bigger,” he said. “This means a little bit more to me. There’s a lot tougher competition on this side of it.”

McDonnell entered the Class B long jump event with the best mark in the entire state. It’s his objective to still have it at the end of the state meet as he moved into the top spot, surpassing Brandon Valley’s Landon Dulaney (22 feet, 7.25 inches), with the Class A event set to take place Saturday morning.

“That was my main goal, my biggest goal, was to get the overall gold medal,” McDonnell said. “The first place was one thing, I realized that was won, so I just threw it all out there, going for everything I had.”

Burke’s Bull captures discus title on last throw

Paige Bull was in danger of not only missing out on a state title, but of failing to even make the finals of the Class B discus throw.

The Burke sophomore, who entered the event with the top mark in the class, scratched on her first two attempts, but came back with a modest throw of 110 feet, 2 inches to earn a spot among the final nine participants.

“I just tried to get a nice easy one in to make sure I actually got in the finals,” Bull said. “It was hard to recover.”

She then climbed to the top of standings with a toss of 121 feet, 7 inches on her fifth throw, after scratching once again, to tie Scotland’s Trinity Bietz for first place. Then, on her sixth and final attempt, she heaved a throw that landed 123 feet, 2 inches away, a toss that no one could equal, to claim her first state championship.

“I was trying to think really well on finishing strong so I at least got it out there. I was also kind of mad, so I used the anger to help,” she said. “It was exciting, especially because a lot of my family was here. It was awesome to get first with them here. They couldn’t be here last year, so it was definitely really exciting.”

Just a sophomore, Bull still has plenty of time to improve her marks and grab even more hardware.

“It’s nice knowing I have two years left,” she said. “So I can still go farther.”

Other Class B state champions crowned on Day 2

Boys

3200: Josiah Schroeder, Canistota - 9:59.15

800: Caleb Richmond, Wolsey-Wessington - 2:01.88

Shot Put: Brenden Begeman, Herreid/Selby Area - 51 feet, 9.5 inches

Girls

3200: Emery Larson, Chester - 11:15.27

800: Reese Luza, Colman-Egan - 2:15.63

Long Jump: Courtney Sees, Avon - 17 feet, 0.5 inches