SIOUX FALLS — Rylan McDonnell had not been pleased with his recent triple jump performances.

Marks of 40 feet, 8.5 inches at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, 41 feet, 4 inches at the Western Great Plains Conference meet and 41 feet, 5 inches at the Region 7B meet were well below the Wall senior’s Class B-leading jump of 43 feet, 7.25 inches.

At the region meet he was frustrated, but optimistic and hopeful he could find a jump that would earn him a first-place medal on South Dakota’s biggest stage.

When his name was called, he did, leaping 41 feet, 9.75 inches twice to claim his first individual championship on Day 1 of the South Dakota high school state track and field meet.

“It’s awesome. I’ve been waiting a long time for that state champion title in the triple jump,” McDonnell said. “It’s not my best jump, but I’m happy with it.”

McDonnell reached his title-winning mark on his second attempt to rise to the top of the 24-participant field. By his sixth jump, he had already won the championship, clipping Abe Kretchman of Aberdeen Christian by 3 inches, but he repeated the mark to leave the sand on a high note.

“I wanted it,” he said. “I wanted it really badly, I’ve been waiting a long time for it, so if he was going to go farther I was going to go farther.”

After his subpar performances heading into the state meet, McDonnell said he zeroed in on the finer points of triple jump, and left nothing on the table.

“It was just 100% focus, just trying to be 100% focused the whole time,” he said. “Practiced, tried to do everything perfectly, phase work, a lot of phase work, and just having fun going up there and giving it everything I have.”

Kadoka’s Eisenbraun claims pole vault title after runner-up finish last year

After Ipswich’s Jalyssa Hutson failed to clear the bar on her third attempt at 9 feet, 9 inches Thursday morning, Gracie Eisenbraun had the Class B girls pole vault state championship won. But before ascending to the top of the podium, she wanted to reach taller heights in front of a Howard Wood Field crowd.

The Kadoka Area senior cleared 9 feet, 9 inches on her third attempt, then sailed over the bar at 10 feet even to cap off her maiden state championship, which came one year after she finished runner-up.

“It’s pretty cool,” Eisenbraun said. “It’s pretty awesome, something I never thought I would experience, so it’s very exciting.”

Clearing 9 feet, 6 inches, the height that dropped the final four participants down to just two, on her first attempt gave Eisenbraun the tiebreaker over Hutson. At 9-6, she pulled up short of the bar on her first two tries before launching herself over, with room to spare, and somersaulting over the mat.

Eisenbraun had previously cleared 10 feet earlier in the season, at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on May 6 and the Western Great Plains Conference Meet on May 11, but she only managed 9 feet at the Region 7B Meet a week ago.

With spectators cheering and clapping in unison, she returned to double digits, clearing 10 feet once again to add to her state title performance, becoming the first champion of this year’s state track and field meet.

Actually I thought it would be super intimidating, but honestly it gave me a lot of energy,” Eisenbraun said of the crowd. “I wanted it really bad.”

Kadoka’s Koehn caps meteoric rise by winning discus title

Last week, Lincoln Koehn surged through the rankings by topping his previous personal record by a whopping 18 feet in the discus to win the Region 7B title, earning the second best mark this season in Class B.

This week, he’s a state champion.

Koehn threw even farther Thursday than he did last week, PR’ing once again with a toss of 152 feet, 4 inches to beat frontrunner Dustin Wurtz by 4 inches and claim his first state title.

“It feels fantastic. I just got really lucky,” the Kadoka Area junior said. “I was hitting the wind right, taking my time with my steps before I got in the ring and just staying calm I guess.”

Koehn failed to qualify for the state meet last year with a top throw of 113 feet, 1 inch. He kept improving his marks this season, however, winning his first title at the Eagle Qualifier on May 2 with a throw of 134 feet 1 inch. He then put that mark behind him by throwing 149 feet at the region meet last Thursday, only to be outdone on the state’s biggest stage.

He accomplished the feat on his second toss of the afternoon.

“I just keep improving in practice,” Koehn said of his sudden rise in the event. “Taking it slow and just praying about it.”

Other Class B state champions crowned on Day 1

Boys

4x800 Relay: Deubrook Area - 8:16.95

1600 Sprint Medley: Wolsey-Wessington - 3:39.81

Pole Vault: Owen Eitemiller, Menno - 13 feet, 3 inches

Girls

4x800 Relay: Deubrook Area - 9:46.23

Sprint Medley Relay: Colman-Egan - 4:13.85 (meet record)

Shot Put: Trinity Bietz, Scotland - 39 feet, 1.5 inches

High Jump: Gracie Lange, Ipswich - 5 feet, 2 inches