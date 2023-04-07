Inclement weather significantly altering the spring sports schedule is nothing new in South Dakota, but recent snow has dulled the start of the inaugural season of state-sanctioned high school softball.

The Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens teams have combined to play just one of 10 scheduled games so far since contests were allowed to begin nearly two weeks ago.

The nine postponements include both teams' home openers and the first installment of the crosstown rivalry between the two squads, which was slated to be played last Saturday at Parkview Softball Complex.

Both the Raiders and Cobblers coaches admitted the lack of action on the field is frustrating, but both remain optimistic about their respective upcoming contests.

“I feel bad for (the girls) because we’ve been practicing and practicing,” Stevens head coach Sherry Grismer said. “We were able to start a couple of days early because of tryouts and we were prepared to go, then the weather hit. It’s been a challenge but the kids have been great and they’re eager to play.”

The Cobblers are the only West River team to play a game so far this season. They defeated Pierre T.F. Riggs 9-4 on March 28 in their season opener in the state’s capital.

Central coach Zane Roduner said he’s glad they pushed to play the season opener because his team has at least tasted the thrill of competition.

“The forecast didn’t look good and you have to take every opportunity you can to get on the field and play a game,” Roduner said. “I’m very glad that we were able to take advantage of that opportunity.”

The lack of games presents a challenge for both coaches to keep their players locked in. Grismer said the players knew games would be few and far between to start the season as they work out the kinks of playing softball in the spring rather than the fall season, traditionally embraced by area club teams.

“We just have to make good out of this unfortunate situation,” she said. “Our time is going to come and we're going to be able to play when the field is ready and we need to be ready to go.”

While Roduner is glad his team got a taste of the new sport, he and his squad are itching to get back on the field for another game.

“We know that we’re from South Dakota and that the weather is unpredictable,” he said. “You just have to roll with the punches that Mother Nature gives out. The girls have had a great attitude throughout all of it by taking advantage of the opportunities to be on the field when we can.”

Both teams try to practice at Parkview when the field is playable, a situation that unfortunately hasn’t quite panned out. When the weather is poor, Stevens practices in the old Sears building at Rushmore Mall, while Central puts in work at the indoor facility of the Rapid City Sliders Babe Ruth program.

Grismer and Roduner credited Parkview for keeping them in the loop about the condition of the field.

“It’s basically a common sense factor,” Roduner said. “We’ve got a foot and a half of snow on the ground and have to realize the fields aren’t going to be ready until that’s gone and dried up. Nobody wants to get hurt and we don’t want to damage the field.”

Grimser said she’s had multiple conversations with Stevens activities director Jared Vasquez about the possibility of playing on a turf field in town. She discussed possibly playing at Fitzgerald Stadium, home of the Rapid City Post 22 Legion Baseball team, as well as the artificial grass fields at Sioux Park or O’Harra Stadium, but each of those venues present unique challenges.

“They’d probably have to rearrange the schedules of other activities,” Grismer said. “Then we’d have to measure out the base paths, set up backstops, make makeshift dugouts and I don’t know what they’d do for a portable outfield fence.”

Teams on the other side of the state have the advantage of playing on surfaces built to withstand winter weather. Sioux Falls Lincoln took on Sioux Falls Jefferson at Augustana University’s Bowden Field, a turf facility in Sioux Falls, and Dell Rapids played Beresford at Dordt University’s indoor facility in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Rapid City doesn’t have adequate infrastructure to host softball games in inclement conditions, however, but Grismer hopes people in the area step up to fill that need in the future.

“If people are looking to give, why not look at the female athletes in our community and give back to them?” she said. “There’s certainly a lot of exceptional female athletes that could benefit from a facility we're capable of playing on in the spring.”