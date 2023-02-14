All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Toledo Walleye at RC Rush;10:35 a.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Todd Co. at McLaughlin;noon
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Todd Co. at McLaughlin;noon
Pine Ridge at St. Francis Indian;5:30 p.m.
All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Toledo Walleye at RC Rush;10:35 a.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Todd Co. at McLaughlin;noon
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Todd Co. at McLaughlin;noon
Pine Ridge at St. Francis Indian;5:30 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In a Dec. 29, 2021 meeting with Palmer’s principal and superintendent, Palmer decided to resign immediately, according to the DOE’s revocation…
“I don’t know if we’ve beaten Red Cloud," Lady Comets head coach Joe Kieffer said. "So on lots of levels a great win for our program and just …
The Rapid City Central guard racked up 38 points to take sole possession of the program’s single-game scoring record.
Morgan Hammerbeck and Kalla Bertram have carried their on-court success from Winner to BHSU as the Yellow Jackets continue RMAC play this weekend.
A Cobblers alum, Schaefer hopes she can keep her squad’s ambition and desire high as the postseason approaches
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.