The South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association announced its annual award-winners Thursday morning and a trio of West River grapplers secured top honors.

Sturgis Brown’s Reese Jacobs and Burke/Gregory’s Owen Hansen earned Class A and Class B Wrestler of the Year honors, respectively, while Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman received the Girls Wrestler of the Year award.

All three wrestlers capped off perfect seasons with state championships in their respective divisions.

Jacobs went 52-0 at 182 pounds and claimed his third straight state title. The Scoopers senior finished his career as the storied program’s all-time wins leader.

Hansen went 46-0 this season at 132 pounds to win his third straight Class B title for the Burke/Gregory Storm.

Graveman further cemented herself as one of the pioneers of girls wrestling in South Dakota with a 48-0 senior season. The 132-pounder will try her hand at Nationals before continuing her wrestling career at North Central College this fall.

Custer head coach Jared Webster and Sturgis head coach Mike Abell also took home region Coach of the Year honors in their respective regions.

SDWCA Awards for 2023

Assistant Coach of the Year: Skylair Jaure, Custer High School

Junior High Coach of the Year: Bryce Leonhardt, Sturgis Middle School​

Press Coverage award: Alex Dodd, Rapid City Journal

Friend of Wrestling: Steve Rounds, Pierre

Class B Region Coaches of the Year. Voted on at the Region Tournament

Region 1: Shayne Geditz, Faulkton and Jerry Salanoa- Deuel/Deubrook

Region 2: Tyler Nolz, Elk Point - Jefferson

Region 3: Ryan Resel, Miller/Highmore-Harrold

Region 4: Jared Webster, Custer

Class A Region Coaches of the Year. Voted on at the Region Tournament

Region 1: Mike Ideker and Cole Grocott, West Central

Region 2: Mark Ernster, Sioux Falls Lincoln

Region 3: Donnie Bowden, Aberdeen Central

Region 4: Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown

Girls Coach of the Year: Matt Thorson, Pierre T.F. Riggs

The SDWCA will present the awards to winners at the State AAU Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in Aberdeen.