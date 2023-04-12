PIERRE — During the open forum portion of its meeting Wednesday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors met for over an hour with more than 10 people from White River who were upset by mistakes that were made during the third-place game at the Class B Basketball Tournament.

At the game with Aberdeen Christian, a point was mistakenly awarded for a free throw that an Aberdeen Christian player missed. The game ended regulation play in a tie. In the overtime, Aberdeen Christian won.

That was just one of many rule violations during the game, according to White River Superintendent Louie Krogman, who led a group of administrators, coaches, players and fans to the board meeting. He said the White River contingent was at the board meeting to get the association to “acknowledge the mistakes and not sugarcoat the truth. We just want proper acceptance that the mistakes occurred.”

Krogman said that when the point was mistakenly awarded to Aberdeen Christian, Peri Strain, the school’s principal and regular scorekeeper at games, went to the scorekeeper’s table to point out the mistake. Strain’s attempt to correct the score was brushed off by the people at the scorer’s table. Krogman suggested Strain was more easily dismissed because of her race. She is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

The tournament was held in Aberdeen. SDHSAA Board Chairman Mark Murphy, who is from Aberdeen, said he knows the people who served at the scorer’s table and disputed that there was any sort of cultural bias involved.

Aside from dismissing her attempt to correct the score, Strain said the work by the people at the scorer’s table was unprofessional. “The bookkeepers at the State B Tournament this year were on their phones,” Strain said. “That should not happen.”

When he tried to address the board, White River basketball coach Eldon Marshall was visibly emotional. He said the basketball program’s success has turned some people against White River.

“People probably do hate White River,” Marshall said. “I feel like it’s trickling down into the officials.”

Board members who were at the meeting took turns offering their apologies for White River’s experience at the state tournament and promised to make changes.

“I can’t believe it happened,” said board member Kelly Messmer of Harding County. “It can’t happen again.”

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos offered his apologies. “There may be reasons, but there are no excuses,” Swartos said. “I’m sorry that it happened to you. It shouldn’t have.”

Schools to vote on recruitment, game ejections

At its annual meeting Wednesday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association offered member schools two constitutional amendments that they must vote on by May 31.

The amendments deal with prohibitions on schools recruiting students and clearing up the standards for how long senior athletes must sit out after a game ejection.

The recruitment prohibition amendment seeks to add language in the constitution about “other inducements” and “other undue influence” as it defines what those terms mean. It also adds penalties for schools and coaches for violations of the policy.

“It seemed odd that the only specific reference to penalties was just students,” said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos. “It takes two to tango on these types of things.”

Currently member schools may not offer scholarships, free tuition, free bus transportation or free school lunch to try to recruit a student. The amendment clarifies “other inducements” as prohibiting school personnel or non-school individuals from offering jobs or housing to parents, residential relocation offers, promotional efforts, promises of playing time, financial aid to parents or students or any other benefit not authorized by SDHSAA guidelines.

In the amendment, “other undue influence” is described as texts, emails, letters, cards or questionnaires sent to student athletes, their families or their guardians designed to persuade the student to change schools; invitations to summer camps or open gyms; or contact of any kind designed to persuade the athlete to switch schools.

Penalties for breaking the recruitment rules include suspension of a school or program from regular season or post-season play, suspension of a coach from all coaching activities or the banning of parents/alumni/supporters from attendance at sanctioned activities.

“We had an accusation of this (recruitment) in the last year,” Swartos said, noting that recruitment is difficult to prove since students are allowed one school transfer. “It’s really hard to prove any of this.”

The amendment on ejections seeks to clarify a senior athlete’s eligibility if an ejection occurs in the final contest of the season. Currently, the SDHSAA constitution calls for a student or coach ejected from a contest to be ineligible for participation in the next contest. A second ejection makes the athlete or coach ineligible for the next four contests and a third ejection means ineligibility for the remainder of the season.

In the case of a senior athlete ejected in the last contest of a season, the amendment allows that the athlete’s ineligibility would carry over to the next scheduled varsity contest in any sport where the student has previously established team membership.

Swartos said there was an incident this year in which a senior athlete who belonged to both the soccer team and the football team was ejected from his last soccer game. When the association sought to bar the student from his next football game, it was served with a temporary restraining order and the student played in that game.

In order for an amendment to pass, it must be endorsed by 60% of the SDHSAA member schools that cast ballots.

SDHSAA tables NIL amendment

At its annual meeting on Wednesday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association decided to table a constitutional amendment outlining how athletes could be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness Currently the SDHSAA constitution says that an athlete’s image or a personal appearance cannot be used to promote a commercial or profit-making event.

The tabled amendment clarifies the rules for student-athletes who seek to be paid for the use of their name, likeness, image or for a personal appearance. According to the amendment, the activity must not interfere with academic obligations; remuneration must not be tied to athletic performance such as pay to play; the remuneration must not be used to induce an athlete to attend a particular school; the remuneration must not be provided by the school or agents of the school like booster clubs or foundations; SDHSAA or a member school’s marks or logos must not be used nor the school’s name or mascot; member school uniforms must not be worn or displayed; member school facilities must not be used; SDHSAA or member school awards or trophies must not be displayed; and students must not promote or endorse activities associated with alcohol, tobacco, vaping, controlled substances, gambling, banned athletic substances or other illegal substances or activities.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said the standards set forth in the amendment were taken from rules already in place in North Dakota, Iowa and Kansas. “This is not an easy subject,” Swartos said, noting much of it rests on the semantics of whether a student is allowing his likeness to be used as a student or as an athlete.

A violation of the name, image and likeness rule can cause a player to lose his or her amateur standing, a consequence that will keep them from competing in high school athletics. It’s important, said board member Eric Denning of Mount Vernon, “to make sure you’re not jeopardizing your amateur standing.”

Swartos cited one study that said nationwide, less than 1% of high school athletes would be involved in a name, image or likeness business deals. “We’re talking about a very small percentage of kids,” Swartos said.

Board member Jeff Danielsen of Watertown said he wondered if making such a rule would eventually lead to having the problem of policing name, image and likeness cases. “I’d like to think there’s not a lot of under-the-table money being passed around,” Danielsen said.

Pierre Activities Director Brian Moser said it would ultimately be up to schools to police violations of the policy. He said it would add to the challenge schools face as they try to recruit coaches.

Moser said he would be the one who would have to tell a student who broke the rules that he would no longer be able to play football. “I don’t want to be that person.”

SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Randy Soma said the association would likely have to start some sort of registration process for students who sell their name, image or likeness. If they’re registered, Soma said, the association could catch it before they made a mistake and lost their amateur standing.

The association decided to table the amendment and continue working on the subject.

SDHSAA hears plea for greater penalties for poor sportsmanship

At its annual meeting Wednesday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association heard an impassioned plea from the Pierre athletic director for greater consequences for people at games who display poor sportsmanship.

“There has to, at some point, be consequences,” Brian Moser said. “If we don’t do something, it only has to get worse.”

Moser described his experience when Pierre served as the neutral host site of a basketball playoff game. He said a coach was using vulgar language with his players. Moser had to escort the officials out of the gym after the game because some fans were waiting for them.

“This was not a fun atmosphere,” Moser said.

An ejection can cost a coach a $200 fine, which some schools will pay for the coach. “What’s the coach learning?” Moser asked.

According to Moser, at the game he hosted, some problems were caused by a school athletic director who failed to take action when the game started to get out of hand. He said there have to be greater consequences for the student body, coaches, athletic directors and administrators.

Board member Eric Denning of Mount Vernon said perhaps it was time for the association to form an ethics committee. It might help allay the problem of poor sportsmanship “if we had some ethical guidance,” Denning said.

Three principals vie for SDHSAA board

Three principals from small high schools are in the running to join the board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association. The nominations were made at Wednesday’s SDHSAA annual meeting.

The nominees are Drew Bunkers of Dell Rapids, Adam Shaw of Madison and Jeff Sheehan of Hamlin. If no nominee gets a majority of the votes cast, there will be a runoff election between the two candidates who get the most votes. Leaving the board is Dani Walking Eagle of St. Francis Indian School.

Randy Hartmann, a member of the Pierre School Board, was the only nominee for the position on the board for a school board member from a large school. He will replace board chairman Mark Murphy of Aberdeen.

New members will join the board at its July meeting. Member schools must return their ballots by May 31.