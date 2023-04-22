Nine-hole hitter Wilson Kieffer stepped up to the plate with a runner on second and the game tied in the bottom of the seventh inning.

He wasted little time swinging the bat, lifting a 1-0 pitch into left field and sending Ridge Inhofer home for the game-winning run as Rapid City Post 22 walked off Fargo Post 400 in its season opener, 10-9, Saturday night at a frigid Fitzgerald Stadium.

“I was just looking for a fastball and something to drive,” Kieffer said. “And just trying to get Ridge in from second there and just try to find a barrel.”

With temperatures in the high 30s and dropping, the defending state champion Hardhats held a 6-2 lead through three innings before a six-run fourth inning by the Stars put them behind. They took the lead again before Fargo leveled the contest 9-9 in the sixth, but Kieffer’s one-out knock in the seventh gave them their first victory of the season.

They propelled that victory into a dominant 13-0 win in Game 2 of a doubleheader, taking the contest in three and a half innings.

“We swung the bats really well today, both games,” head coach Kelvin Torve said. “We still have a lot of things to clean up defensively. I was happy we threw strikes today. In the first game they hit the ball pretty well, but we did one run better, so as far as the first game I’m happy with it.”

Kieffer finished 2 for 4 in Game 1 with two runs and an RBI, while reigning Best of the West Player of the Year Mars Sailer went 2 for 4 with three runs and one RBI for Post 22. Leadoff batter Zeke Farlee drove in two and scored a run as part of a two-hit game, and Hayden Holec picked up two hits with two RBIs and one run.

Eight different batters earned a hit for the Hardhats, who racked up 14 hits in total against two walks and three strikeouts.

“I like our approaches,” Torve said. “We didn’t seem nervous or too amped up today. We were fairly calm for the first game of the year, so I was really proud of our effort.”

Hayden Leighty started on the mound for Post 22 and lasted 3 1/3 innings, surrendering eight runs on seven hits while walking two and fanning one on 77 pitches. Eli Kelley served in relief and earned the win, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two without a walk in 3 2/3 innings.

Game 2 was called after three and a half innings due to the cold weather and a shorthanded Post 400 squad that was missing players due to prom back in Fargo.

The Hardhats continued to swing the bats at an efficient rate, collecting eight hits in the shortened game while benefiting from six walks and striking out only twice, but this time their offense was reinforced on the mound by lefty Lee Neugebauer, who tossed four scoreless innings while giving up five hits, fanning three and walking one at an effective 68% strike rate.

“Lee was a dude. That’s what we’re going to expect out of him this year,” Torve said. “He threw strikes, he had life on his fastball and it was fun to watch him pitch.”

Sailer recorded the only multi-hit performance of the contest, going 2 for 2 with three runs and one RBI. Farlee tallied two runs, while Harrison Good and Wyatt Reeder added two RBIs each.

“We knew it was going to be cold, and so we just all had a good mindset coming into it,” Kieffer said. “We’ve got to come out and we’ve got to perform, and when we perform that’s how we play.”

Post 22 and Fargo 400 will meet Sunday afternoon for the third and final game of their weekend series.

“We’re just good hitters. We’ve got a good hitting team,” Torve said. “We work hard at hitting, and we’ve just got guys who can put the barrel on the ball. It’s going to be fun to watch them this year.”