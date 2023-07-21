Winner/Colome Post 169 opened play in the Region 7B Tournament Thursday needing two wins over Platte/Geddes Post 115 to advance the the Class B State Legion Tournament.

The Royals started strong with a 3-0 victory over the WhiteCaps to force a decisive championship game, but were eliminated with a 4-2 loss to the Platte/Geddes in the final at Leahy Bowl.

WINNER/COLOME 3, PLATTE/GEDDES 0 (Game 1): Winner/Colome benefitted from a sensational outing by Justin Hausmann in the opening contest.

Hausmann pitched a complete game shutout and only allowed two hits, while striking out one and walking zero.

L. Calhoon and Aiden Barfuss each went 2 for 4 to lead the Royals at the plate. Calhoon scored once and Barfuss drove in a run.

The Royals advanced to a decisive championship game later in the day.

PLATTE/GEDDES 4, WINNER/COLOME 2 (Game 2): The Royals outhit the WhiteCaps 8-7 in the title game but couldn't overcome a 4-1 deficit after four innings.

Ethan Bartels led the Royals at the dish, as he went 3 for 4 with an RBI. K. Keiser went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Barfuss entered in relief and no-hit Platte/Geddes in the final 1 1/3 innings.

Winner/Colome finished the season 14-9 overall.

Class A Regionals

SIOUX FALLS EAST 3, STURGIS POST 33 1: The Titans relied on a solid start from ace Kain Peters to stay in the mix, but couldn't manage enough offense in Game 1 of the best-of-three series.

Peters pitched six innings and allowed three runs on eight hits, while striking out five and walking three.

The Titans (10-28) return to action in Game 2 at noon Friday in Sioux Falls. With a win Sturgis would advance to a decisive Game 3 at the conclusion of the second contest.