Winner/Colome Post 169 and Platte/Geddes battled for 16 innings on Wednesday's Region 7B semifinal at Leahy Bowl in Winner.

Post 115 clinched a 4-3 victory with a one-run single by Dawson Hoffman in the top of the 16th. Platte/Geddes secured a spot in the driver's seat in the championship game with the win.

Pierce Nelson went 3 for 7 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk to lead the Royals at the plate.

Winner/Colome stayed alive but was forced to play in an elimination game later in the day.

GREGORY COUNTY 6, BELLE FOURCHE 3: Gregory took a 3-0 lead after two innings and stayed in control to eliminate the Broncs at Leahy Bowl.

Gregory Post 6 extended its lead to 6-0 with a three-run fifth. Belle Fourche pushed back with two in the fifth and one in the sixth, but Gregory held on to stay alive.

Rylan Peck went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs to lead Post 6 at the plate. He allowed no runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings, while striking out one and walking one as Gregory's starting pitcher.

Harvey Walding went 2 for 3 with one run and one RBI to lead the Broncs.

Belle Fourche finished the season 9-16 and Gregory advanced to face Winner/Colome in another elimination game.

WINNER/COLOME 10, GREGORY COUNTY 2: Gregory stuck first but Winner/Colome racked up 14 hits and took advantage of five errors to clinch a spot in the tournament final and eliminate Post 6.

Aiden Barfuss willed the Royals to victory with a strong effort on the mound and at the plate. He went 4 for 4 with a run and four RBIs and closed the game with one inning of relief.

Peck went 2 for 2 to pace Gregory County at the plate.

Gregory finished the season 8-6.

Winner/Colome (13-8) returns to action at 4 p.m. Thursday against Platte/Geddes and needs to win back-to-back games against Platte/Geddes to win the region.