Wyatt Larson shook his head as he walked off the 18th green on Monday.

The McIntosh linksman started the Region 6B Tournament with a stellar performance on the front nine, taking the turn at 3-under par.

The freshman faced adversity on the back nine, but finished with a still-impressive 3-over 75 at Hart Ranch Golf Course.

The score proved more than enough for Larson to win a third straight region title as he finished the day with a 10-stroke lead over his closest opponent.

“On the overall day I was hoping to go even,” he said. “But a 75, 3-over, isn’t terrible and I’ll take it on this course. When it dries out like this I feel like that’s a pretty good, solid round.”

Larson represents his school as the Tigers’ only golfer and is coached by none other than his father, Nate Larson, who thought his son’s 33 on the front nine was a perfect start to a solid day.

“It was fantastic,” Nate Larson said. “That was the plan he had since yesterday, to go out and get a good start. He knew the back nine was tough and he had to struggle through it. That’s why he created that gap in the front, and it worked out.”

Any golf coach, club pro or old-timer in western South Dakota will tell tales, and maybe horror stories, about the back nine at Hart Ranch.

Larson shot 6-over on the back, but managed a birdie on 14 and saved par on his final three holes to keep a stranglehold on the lead in the tournament.

He hopes the difficulty of the course pays benefits in a more forgiving venue at the Class B State Tournament on June 5-6 at Prairie Winds Golf Course in Watertown.

“This course will definitely prepare you for State,” Wyatt Larson said. “It really shows you where you need to put the ball and how every part of your game needs to be put together.”

The top 15 individual golfers and top two teams from the region tournaments automatically qualify for State and last season, Hill City fell short of the team title but qualified for the Class B State Tournament for the first time in school history.

The Rangers took that next step this year to win their first-ever team region championship with a six-stroke victory over defending champion Wall.

“It’s really neat because the community has really gotten behind this golf team,” Hill City head coach Josh Daiss said. “We’ve got a number of young golfers that have been playing and the community has really been following them…We’ve been right in there with (Wall and White River) all year and it’s nice for us to be able to get them.”

Hill City boasts a young roster that features one senior in Rapid City Christian transfer David Hubacher and a host of underclassmen.

Sophomore Leo Daiss paced his team with a fourth-place finish at 87 and Hubacher finished one stroke behind him in fifth with an 88.

Josh Daiss knows it’s going to take an increased effort for his team to compete for a bigger trophy and he’s excited to take his crew across the state next month.

“To compete at State we’re going to have to play better and we’re capable of doing that,” he said. “We’re going to go down there early, get some practice rounds in and get ready to try and perform the best we can.”

Wall and White River tied for second in the team standings at 271, and by rule, both teams will advance to the state tournament.

Team Standings

1. Hill City, 265

2. Wall, 271

3. White River, 271

4. Lemmon, 275

5. Philip, 280

6. Bison, 340

7. Bennett County, 346

8. Timber Lake, 368

9. Newell, 379

Individual Standings & State Qualifiers

1. Wyatt Larson, McIntosh – 75

2. Masique Carley, Philip – 85

3. T.J. Beardt, White River – 86

4. Leo Daiss, Hill City – 87

5. David Hubacher, Hill City – 88

6. Carter Sundall, Wall – 89

7. Emmitt Dinger, Wall – 89

8. Zane Mesick, Hill City – 90

9. Cameron Bentley, Lemmon – 90

10. Cohen Palmer, Bison – 90

11. Gavin Mathis, Lemmon – 90

12. Breylon Rahn, Hill City – 91

13. Hadley Thompson, Timber Lake – 91

14. Bryson One Starr, White River – 92

15. Bodie VanDerBoom, Newell – 93