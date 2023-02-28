SPEARFISH — Black Hills State returned to form in the RMAC Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center.

The No. 3 Yellow Jackets battled with No. 6 Westminster early, but pulled away with a barrage of 3-pointers in the second half. BHSU mounted a 15-2 run with four 3s in two minutes, 41 seconds to go up 15 with 11:19 to play.

The Yellow Jackets held on to secure an 80-69 home victory and advance to Friday’s conference semifinals.

“We settled in there and did a great job of just moving the ball,” BHSU coach Ryan Thompson said. “We were breaking them down and getting high percentage shots every time down the court. We got into a really good rhythm for the last 30 minutes.”

The Yellow Jackets (25-4, 18-4 RMAC) return to action against No. 2 seed Fort Lewis in the RMAC semifinals Friday at Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado.

BHSU shot 56.6% from the field on 30 of 53 shooting and buried 14 of 27 3s (51.9%).

Joel Scott led the Jackets with 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting and made 3 of 4 3s. The senior also racked up nine rebounds, an assist and two steals.

The victory came at an opportune time for a BHSU team that had lost three of its last five contests. It also served as a morale boost after Adam Moussa was released for violating team rules this past weekend.

“It's been a grind,” Scott said. “We knew it was coming and it's always tough. We just have to take all those lessons that we learned these past few weeks and just run with them and learn from them.”

Ryker Cisarik and P.J. Hayes also finished in double figures for the Yellow Jackets with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Cisarik finished 6 of 8 from the field, knocked down 3 of 4 3-pointers and pulled down five rebounds.

“We were finding the wide open guy and trusting that they’d knock down the shot,” Cisarik said. “We were also getting the ball going a little bit and pushing it in transition. Plus we found Joel inside and he knocked down some shots outside as well.”

Tuesday also marked the 100th head-coaching victory for Thompson. He’s the fourth coach in BHSU history to reach the milestone and the fastest to reach 100 wins.

The Yellow Jackets coach said he’s not worried about personal accomplishments this time of the year.

“We have one focus; to survive and advance and win this conference tournament,” Thompson said. “But it's really a credit to the players that we've had. I've been fortunate enough to coach some great players, and they're the guys out there winning games, I'm just a lucky guy.”

In order to survive and advance, the Yellow Jackets need to best the Skyhawks for the first time this season on Friday.

Fort Lewis defeated BHSU 88-78 on Feb. 13 in Durango, Colorado and 76-68 on Feb. 17 in Spearfish. The two tough losses left a sour taste in the mouths of Yellow Jackets players.

Cisarik said he’s happy to have another shot at the Skyhawks.

“Oh, absolutely,” he said. “We have their number for sure and we can’t wait.”

Tipoff time will be announced by the RMAC ahead of the matchup Friday in Grand Junction.