The Black Hills State men’s basketball team showed up in full force to open the NCAA Division II Elite Eight on Tuesday in Evansville, Indiana.

The No. 3 Yellow Jackets bullied their way to a 13-point halftime lead over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and kept their foot on the gas down the stretch.

The Bulldogs cut their deficit to 10 a few times in the second half, but Joel Scott stepped up in the final 20 minutes to keep UMD at arms length.

BHSU cruised to a 86-68 victory and marched on to its second straight Final Four.

“We have a group of guys that are on a mission,” Yellow Jackets coach Ryan Thompson said. “They played like they were not going to be denied and offensively we executed our plan to a tee.”

The Yellow Jackets return to action Thursday against No. 2 West Liberty in the national semifinals. Tipoff time is yet to be determined.

Matthew Ragsdale led the way for BHSU with a season-high 25 points on 9 of 12 shooting with five made 3s.

“I was taking what the defense was giving to me,” the senior told The Journal. “All year I’ve been working on being patient and letting it come to me. They covered things up inside and it opened it up for me.”

UMD limited BHSU in the paint early in the game and held the National Player of the Year Scott to three points in the opening half.

The Yellow Jackets answered the Bulldogs' defensive prowess in the paint with a barrage of shots from beyond the arc. BHSU knocked down seven first-half 3s and pushed its lead to 45-32 at halftime.

The hot start on the outside cleared the lane for Scott in the second half. The senior forward finished the day with 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting and went 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.

“We knew they were going to try to clog everything in the middle,” Scott said. “Having shooters outside like Ragsdale, P.J. (Hayes) and Caelin (Hearne) is huge. In the second half it opened everything up. They started relaxing and it opened things up for me.”

The Yellow Jackets shot 53.4% from the field on 31 of 58 shooting and knocked down 47.1% of their 3s on 8 of 17 shooting. They finished the day with 40 points in the paint despite being out-rebounded by the Bulldogs 40-35.

BHSU also buckled down in the backcourt to force 14 turnovers and limit UMD standout Drew Blair to 16 points on 6 of 21 shooting. The Jackets scored 26 points off turnovers and racked up 20 points off the bench.

“They’re a very good shooting team,” Thompson said. “To hold them and limit Blair shows that Sindou Cisse is, in my opinion, the best perimeter defender in the country.”

Cisse finished with 13 points on 4 of 10 shooting with six rebounds and a game-high five assists.

The Bulldogs shot 42.9% from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range on 5 of 18 attempts.

“I’m just really proud of our team, happy for our guys and happy for our fanbase,” Thompson said. “Excited to be back in the Final Four. Our mindset is that we are not satisfied. We’ve got two more to go and I’m excited to see how these guys look for the rest of the tournament.”

Scott said the team is playing with as much confidence as it has all season and that the mantra of unfinished business further boosts that confidence.

“We're really not satisfied,” Scott said. “We want that ultimate goal of a national championship and that takes one game at a time. For whoever steps out in front of us, we're going to give it our best shot every time we step out onto that court.”