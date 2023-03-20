The Black Hills State men’s basketball team turned heads in its first ever appearance at the Elite Eight last season with arguably the biggest upset of the 2022 NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets entered the national quarterfinals as the No. 8 seed and stunned undefeated No. 1 Nova Southeastern to reach the Final Four.

This time around, BHSU, the No. 3 seed, won’t take anybody by surprise and hopes last season’s postseason run provides an edge on the biggest stage in D2.

“Hopefully the experience from last year’s run to the Final Four will benefit us,” Jackets head coach Ryan Thompson said during Monday’s press conference in Evansville, Indiana. “There’s no question that things are a little bit different here, and that’s part of what makes this such a special experience.”

The Yellow Jackets return to the court for tipoff at 11 a.m. MT Tuesday against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth at the Ford Center in Evansville.

Thompson said the NCAA makes the Elite Eight feel like the big-time event that it is, but that the challenge for his team is to block out the noise and focus on staying in the hunt for a national championship.

“At the end of the day we have to play 40 minutes of basketball like we have all year long,” he said. “Hopefully we don't get distracted by anything and we focus on what really matters because we certainly have a test.”

UMD (26-9) entered this postseason 0-5 all-time in NCAA Tournament games, but strung together three straight wins as a No. 6 seed to advance out of the Central Regional and make its first ever trip to the Elite Eight.

The Bulldogs opened the tournament with a 62-56 win over No. 3 Central Oklahoma, downed No. 7 Emporia State 84-79 in the region semifinals and bested Southern Nazarene 62-52 in the championship.

“They put you in some difficult spots with how they play offensively,” Thompson said. “Part of what makes them such a good team is that they don't really have a weak link out there.”

The two squads enter the matchup posting similar numbers on either end of the floor.

BHSU averages 81 points per game, while UMD averages 79.8 points per game. In the backcourt, the Bulldogs hold opponents to 71.8 points per game, while the Yellow Jackets allow 67.5 points per game.

UMD’s fifth-year head coach Justin Wiech said his team practiced offensive sets against six and seven defenders this postseason to prepare for active defenses like BHSU.

“These guys are physical, tough and obviously one of the best teams in the country,” Wiech said. “It’s going to be a challenge, like always, but everybody at this tournament has really good players, really good coaches and really good teams. It’s going to come down to guys making plays and shots. We've been good at that so far, but so has everybody at this tournament.”

The Bulldogs are led by Drew Blair, who surpassed 2,000 career points last week and moved up to second on the program’s all time scoring list. Blair averages 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Charlie Katona (12.3 ppg), Joshua Brown (11.7 ppg) and Austin Andrews (10.9 ppg) also average double-digit scoring for UMD.

“These guys make it tough because of their talent and how balanced they are offensively,” Thompson said. “Our focus is how to defend them and try to make it as difficult as possible on that in. Offensively, we’re going to have to play our game and it always comes down to that.”