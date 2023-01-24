Yellow Jackets men run away from Hardrockers with strong second half

SPEARFISH — South Dakota Mines stepped onto the floor of the Donald E. Young Center clicking on all cylinders.

Red Cloud product Alejandro Rama racked up 25 first-half points and the Hardrockers led No. 5 ranked Black Hills State by one at the break.

The Yellow Jackets looked like a different group on both sides of the floor in the second half though. Caelin Hearne knocked down a 3 on BHSU’s first possession of the period to give his team a lead it never relinquished.

Black Hills State locked up Mines down the stretch and cruised to a 76-60 home victory in front of a capacity crowd.

“Our toughness is the reason for the success we've had here over the last couple of years,” BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said. “And I thought that certainly showed in the second half tonight.”

At the start of the game the Yellow Jackets (17-1, 11-1 RMAC) utilized double teams inside to contain Hardrockers (6-13, 5-8 RMAC) forward Kolten Mortensen.

But in the second half BHSU switched to a straight up man defense, to clamp down on Mines' guards, and the move paid off.

The Jackets held Rama without a point in the final 20 minutes of play and limited the Hardrockers to 31.8% from the field on 7 of 22 shooting and 14.3% from 3 on 1 of 7 shooting.

“They just flew around really well and quite honestly we just missed shots,” Mines head coach Eric Glenn said. “We had quite a few little looks at the front of the rim that we missed and we made one 3 (in the second).”

BHSU finished with five players in double figures, as it shot 48.1% from the field and 40% from 3 on 12 of 30 shooting.

Matthew Ragsdale led the team with 16 points on four 3s, Joel Scott racked up 15 points, Sindou Cisse netted 12 points, P.J. Hayes totaled 11 points and Caelin Hearne scored 10 points.

Cisse also contributed significantly in the second half on defense matched up with Rama.

“I just had to step up honestly,” Cisse said. “I was in my head about off the court stuff before the game, so I just had to lock back in in the second half.”

The senior guard missed time this summer and at times this season due to a pair of knee injuries. And over the last few games has moved into the point guard position as other Yellow Jackets recover from lingering injuries.

Thompson said Cisse’s production down the stretch Tuesday not only showcased his athletic abilities but his mental toughness and character.

“When we needed baskets, in some crucial moments down the stretch, it really was him creating,” Thompson said. “Whether that meant him scoring at the basket or finding some people for open shots. He was really key to how we played on both ends tonight.”

Hoku Fisher chimed in with eight points, eight rebounds, a steal and an assist for the Yellow Jackets.

Fisher and Thompson both said the Jackets started to find themselves in the second half of the BasketBrawl.

“The last couple of games we've been down with injuries and the first half bad,” Fisher said. “The question was, can we build ourselves back up when we’re down? That’s exactly what we did tonight.”

Mines returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Chadron State at the King Center.

“We're still right in the thick of things to make a playoff spot,” Glenn said. “Now we just got to build off of this and try to make a run.”

Black Hills State returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday as it hosts Colorado Christian in Spearfish.

“The biggest thing is our mindset not holding on to this game,” Thompson said. “We have to be able to flip the page and get motivated to be there against a well coached Colorado Christian team.”