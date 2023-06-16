Gatorade announced on Friday that Rapid City Stevens’ Zack Williams won its 2022-23 South Dakota Boys Soccer Player of the Year Award. Williams is the first Stevens soccer player to win the award.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

The distinction made Williams a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced in June.

The senior forward and midfielder led the Raiders to a 13-2-1 overall record and their first Class AA state championship since 2015.

“Williams is a very good goal scorer with a nose for the frame,” Rapid City Central coach Joe Sabrowski said in the release.

Williams finished his career as a three-time First Team All State selection and racked up a school record 58 goals, including two in Stevens 3-1 championship win over Sioux Falls Lincoln

He also graduated this spring with a 3.82 GPA and signed his National Letter of Intent to play college soccer on scholarship at Metropolitan State University in Denver.

“This year Williams recognized he didn’t need to be the goal scorer and changed roles midway through the season,” Sabrowski said. “The move facilitated the team’s ability to dominate the midfield and allowed faster, creative players up top to find more success. Hence, they won a state title.”

Off the field, Williams was a student representative in a suicide-prevention video for the Rapid City school district. He volunteered locally at a shelter for the unhoused and as a youth soccer coach.

He has also donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his school’s National Honor Society.

Through Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, every player of the year receives a grant to give to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners, supporting Gatorade’s ambition to fuel the future of sport.

To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.