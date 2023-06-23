The Spearfish Sasquatch and Oahe Zap combined for 28 runs and 34 hits on Friday night in Pierre.

The Zap jumped off to a hot start with four runs in the first and three runs in the second and third to take an early 10-0 lead, but Spearfish pushed back.

The Sasquatch outscored Oahe 13-5 in the final six innings, but fell short in a 15-13 loss to their in-state rivals at Historic Hyde Stadium.

Five Spearfish players finished the night with multiple hits. Post 22 alum Ryan Bachman went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, three RBIs, a walk and a two-run home run in the seventh. D.J. Van Atten went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, three walks, two RBIs and a two-run home run in the fifth.

Oliver Wilson suffered the loss in two innings as a starter. He surrendered 10 runs (eight earned) on 13 hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts.

The Sasquatch return to action at 5:35 p.m. Saturday for Game 2 of the series with Oahe at Hyde Stadium.