A couple of standout South Dakota barrel racers added a late glow to the winter portion of the 2019 professional rodeo season last weekend with impressive performances at the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo (RNCFR) in Kissimmee, Florida.
Lisa Lockhart, a 12-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, added a first-ever RNCFR title to an already impressive resume for the Oelrichs lady while Buffalo’s Jessica Routier, fresh off a first-time trip to the NFR in December, claimed the runner-up spot in the average in Kissimmee.
The big payouts available at the RNCFR vaulted both competitors into the Top 10 in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association standings plus the added benefit of a sizable leg-up on a possible return to the 2019 NFR in December.
For Lockhart, the big win came at a very propitious time, and in a somewhat unexpected fashion.
“My winter season actually hasn’t been all that great,” Lockhart said with a chuckle. “It wasn’t too bad in Denver (National Western Stock Show) or in Rapid City, but after that I was plagued with a lot of hit barrels, and so there was quite a bit of a dry spell.”
And quite possibly turning into a drought when Lockhart’s go-to horse, Louie, was sidelined with an injury at Rodeo Houston.
“Houston was kind of a turning point for me. I got on Louie and he won the first two go-rounds in our set, and then he received an injury somehow during the second run, so that little streak of fun ended abruptly,” Lockhart said. “And my other horse, Rosa, is in the height of the breeding season right now, so therefore I was down to basically my third-stringer, a younger and unseasoned horse that I call Cutter.”
Unseasoned, or otherwise, Cutter was up to the task in Kissimmee as Lockhart and Cutter placed second in two rounds, shared third in the semis with Routier, and with a win in the finals earned the RNCFR average title.
“Cutter has been to some jackpots and amateur rodeos, but other than that he has not had much rodeo experience, so we really had no idea what to expect going to Florida,” Lockhart said. “What’s ironic is my winning for the first time after 14 trips or so. I’ve been here on four or five different horses and not won, and then come here and win on a backup horse, and do so well, far surpassed our expectations, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”
With the big win in the books and a current fourth spot in the WPRA world standings, Lockhart is looking forward to a couple of months doing what she enjoys best: spending time with husband Grady and their children, Alyssa, Thane and Cade.
“After Austin (Texas, Rodeo Austin), which will be my last event of the winter season, I’m very much looking forward to heading home, catching the tail end of the calving season, college rodeos (daughter Alyssa, a junior, rodeos at Black Hills State University), training new horses, and high school rodeos (Thane and Cade) are right around the corner."
Routier’s success at the RNCFR for the second consecutive year had an element of the unexpected, a bit of out-of-the-blue and a dash of déjà vu, too.
“My mom started training horses for Gary Westergren (Westergren Quarter Horse, Hot Springs) about 10 years ago and I picked up from there,” Routier explained. “He has brought some really nice horses over the years, but Missy (Fiery Miss West officially, an 8-year-old mare) has been the one that I’ve bonded the best with. And it worked out really well for me since my last rodeo horse had just retired the year before. I was at a stage where if I was going to continue rodeoing, I would need another horse, and then Missy came along. She matured really fast, learned everything really quickly and didn’t require a lot of seasoning and so we moved right into it and she had well exceeded my expectations.”
The quickly developing relationship between rider and horse led to another fortuitous happening.
“Last year we really had no intention of trying to make the NFR,” Routier said, speaking from the family perspective of husband Riley and their five children — Braden (13), Payton (11), twins Rayna and Rose (4), and Charlie (3). “And then the (Badland) Circuit finals went really well, and the Ram Circuit finals went really well, and we earned an invite to Calgary and that went really well. So, I kind of took advantage of those three events and went on from there.”
Went on so well in fact that Routier climbed into a Top 15 placings among WPRA barrel racers, earning a December trip to Las Vegas for an initial appearance in the National Finals Rodeo.
The 2003 college national champion barrel racer as a member of the Rapid City National American College rodeo team turned the NFR experience into a very profitable venture, placing in seven of the 10 rounds and finishing second in the average. Those accomplishments vaulted Routier into second place in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association 2018 year-end world standings.
“The NFR was more than I expected it to be,” Routier said. “I had never been there before, not even to watch, so it was an amazing experience to be a part of it. And I had so many friends and family come out to make it a really great experience and made it less stressful than I had imagined. Nonetheless, it seemed really surreal to see my name up there with all the great barrel racers.”
With plenty of irons in the fire, in addition to raising five children in the rodeo lifestyle, working a 10,000-acre family ranch that typically runs 800 head of cattle, Routier is uncertain as to how the 2019 professional rodeo season will play out.
And for a very unselfish reason.
“I’m not really sure right now. This is actually the last year that the circuit finals and the Ram Circuit Finals will count toward the NFR, two events that really helped me last year,” Routier said when assessing her chances for a return trip to the NFR. “Obviously, we could make it happen since we did it last year, but Missy is really my only horse that can compete at the professional rodeo level, and if there comes a time when Missy gets tired or needs a break we will stop. It’s not a do or die situation that we make it again, and for sure I don’t want to risk injury to her to make it happen.”