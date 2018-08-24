For rodeo fans who like their rodeo action shared with a big crowd, rodeo clowns and lots of hoopla, the evening performance at a PRCA rodeo is the setting of choice. However, for those who perhaps prefer less crowded conditions while watching a whole handful of top rodeo athletes competing in timed event rodeo, early morning rodeo slack is hard to beat.
Friday morning’s Range Days Rodeo slack had all of that and more, including world champions, a whole host of NFR qualifiers, and last though certainly not least, lots of South Dakota’s top rodeo hands, many of whom were taking a breather from family and ranching duties.
And very successfully as well, as evidenced by a number of runs that easily moved to top spots of the Range Days scoreboard.
Among them, nine-time National Final Rodeo barrel racing qualifier Lisa Lockhart drove up from Oelrichs to compete and turned in a 16.74-second spin through the barrels to vault to the top of the event standings.
“Whether you are in slack is the luck of the draw and the rodeo committees try really hard to keep it consistent, and as long as they do that, it’s good,” Lockhart said. “If I’m traveling or riding a younger horse, I definitely prefer the slack, but mostly it comes down to the timeliness of fitting an event into your schedule.”
Currently sitting in third spot in WPRA world standings and virtually assured a return trip to the NFR, Lockhart was tempted to pass up the trip to Rapid City in that her son is playing in a season opening football game for Hot Springs tonight at Tri Valley.
“I did not enter the slack since I knew I had a football game tonight, so I’m cutting it close right now, but here I am, and it is what it is and we made the most of it,” Lockhart added. “Today I was riding Rosa (eight year-old mare), who’s been very much an integral part of my team this year, and I thought she did very well today.”
A couple of South Dakota ranchers put themselves in position to pick up a paycheck in steer wrestling as well. Ft. Pierre’s Jace Melvin caught and tipped his steer in 4.2 seconds to edge out Camp Crook’s Forest Sainsbury and Rapid City’s Jade Berry (4.3) in the big man’s event.
“I probably like perfs with the larger crowds, though when I’m traveling to another rodeo like today, slacks are great,” Melvin said. “And the pressure is the same. Every time you back in the box you are trying to win, so it doesn’t matter much where you are doing it.”
Sainsbury, who swapped chasing ball carriers as an all-conference Black Hills State University linebacker for ranching and wrestling steers, enjoys the laid-back atmosphere slacks typically provide.
“Slack is a lot of fun. You can bring your family here and not have to worry about a thousand people, and they can get closer to the fun and participate a little bit better,” Sainsbury pointed out. “And they are definitely better for the guys who will jump on a plane from here and head out to other rodeos, but for me, I’m just going home and back to work.”
Nor does it hurt that the 4.3 second run will possibly offset the cost of an early morning trip to Rapid City.
“That worked out really nice,” Sainsbury said of a run that included a quick jump out of the box, barrier intact, and a calf slow out the chute. “Sure makes taking that day off from work look all the better.”
The Range Days Rodeo concludes Saturday with a 9 a.m. steer roping performance, followed by the third and final PRCA rodeo performance at 7 p.m.