After suffering a loss in the first round of the Class B state tournament, the Faith volleyball team got back on track with a four-set win over Bridgewater-Emery in the Consolation semifinals Friday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Longhorns took the 1-0 lead after dropping the Huskies by a narrow 26-24 margin in the opening set.
Bridgewater-Emery battled back as it tied the match at a set apiece with a 25-19 victory in the second set.
The rest of the match belonged to Faith as the Longhorns regained the momentum with a 25-22 win in the third, before closing out the match with a 25-23 victory in the fourth.
Aiyana Byrd had a big game for Faith, finishing with 30 kills.
Ariah Engel chipped in with 13 kills for the Longhorns, while Sarah Schauer led the team in assists with 47.
Julia Weber led the way for the Huskies with 17 kills, Haley Schultz added 10 kills and Kerrigan Schultz finished with 35 assists.
Faith will look to keep that momentum going today when it takes on Chester Area in the fifth place game at 10:45 a.m.
Meanwhile, Bridgewater-Emery will play Ethan for seventh at 9 a.m.
CHESTER AREA 3, ETHAN 1: The Flyers held off Ethan for a four set victory in the consolation semifinals of the Class B tournament on Friday.
Chester Area opened the match with a two-set lead as it took the first two 26-24 and 25-22.
Ethan cut the deficit with a 25-21 third-set victory, before the flyers closed out the match with a 25-14 fourth.
Makenna Larson led Chester with 19 kills; Jayda Kenyon added 13 kills and Kenna Brown finished with 43 assists.
Jada Plastow paced Ethan with 23 kills, Jayda Kenyon chipped in with 13 kills and Jessica Bartscher finished with 40 assists.
NORTHWESTERN 3, WARNER 0: Northwestern is one win away from a perfect season as it dropped Warner in a Class B championship semifinal Friday night.
The Wildcats won the first set 26-24, before cruising to a pair of 25-15 victories to put the match away.
Sydney Schell dominated for Northwestern as she racked up 24 kills, while Madalyn Groft finished with 34 assists.
Ava Nilsson paced the Monarchs with 19 assists and 19 digs.
The Wildcats will play Faulkton Area for the Class B title today at 4 p.m., while Warner takes on Burke for third place at 12:30 p.m.
FAULKTON AREA 3, BURKE 0: Faulkton Area earned its spot in the Class B title game with a win over Burke Thursday night in Rapid City.
The Trojans picked up the win with scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-23.
Peyton Melius led the way for Faulkton Area with 20 kills, Isabel Aesoph had 19 assists and Morgan Gutenkauf finished with 15 assists.
Taylee Indahl paced the Cougars with 21 kills, while Bobbi Jo Wischmann finished with 29 assists.
Class AA
SIOUX FALLS ROOEVELT 3, HARRISBURG 0: Sioux Falls Roosevelt bounced back from an opening round loss to defeat Harrisburg in Class AA action on Friday.
The Rough Riders took a narrow 32-30 win in the first set, before putting the match away with 25-14 and 25-20 victories.
Tatum Wilson paced Roosevelt with 10 kills, while Elizabeth Denevan finished with 21 assists.
Abbrielle Carolan and Mercedes Covrig led the Tigers with 12 assists apiece, followed by Hallie Mertz, who had nine kills.
The Rough Riders will play Rapid City Stevens for fifth place today at 10:45 a.m., while Harrisburg takes on Sioux Falls Lincoln for seventh at 9 a.m.
WATERTOWN 3, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 0: The Arrows cruised in the semifinal round of the AA tournament on their way to dropping Sioux Falls Washington.
The first set of the contest was competitive as Watertown earned the narrow 27-25 victory to open the match.
The Arrows began to pull away with a 25-18 second set and eventually put it away with a 25-22 third.
You have free articles remaining.
Meghan Heggelund led Watertown with 16 kills, while Alexx Bayles finished with 37 assists.
The Warriors were led by Morgan Bischoff, who finished with 29 assists.
The Arrows will play Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the championship game tonight at 8 p.m., while Washington takes on Huron at 12:30 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 3, HURON 0: Sioux Falls O’Gorman will look to take home a state title after advancing to the championship game with a sweep over Huron in the Class AA semifinals on Thursday.
The Knights cruised to a win with scores of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-23.
Emma Ronsiek paced O'Gorman with 15 kills, Raegen Reilly had 20 assists and Emma McKay finished with 20 digs.
Havyn Heinz led the Tigers with 24 digs, while Tenley Buddenhagen finished with 15 assists and 18 digs.
Class A
WINNER 3, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 0: The Warriors advanced to the fifth place game of the Class A tournament with a straight set victory over Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday.
Winner cruised to a win in the consolation round with victories of 25-15, 25-23 and 25-15.
Morgan Hammerbeck led the Warriors with 19 kills, Ellie Brozik added 15 kills and Mackenzie Levi finished with 24 assists.
Sophia Giorgio led the Huskies with 16 assists, while Riley Donnelly added seven kills and 20 digs.
The Warriors will play Madison for fifth place today at 10:45 a.m., while Elk Point-Jefferson takes on Groton for seventh at 9 a.m.
MADISON 3, GROTON AREA 0: The Bulldogs cruised to a straight set win over Groton Area in a Class A consolation semifinal matchup on Thursday.
Madison won the first set 25-17, took the second 25-15 and sealed the deal with a 25-14 third-set victory.
Abby Brooks led the way for Madison with 12 kills, Kylie Krusemark had 17 assists and Kendra Leighton finished with 20 digs.
Eliza Wanner paced the Tigers with eight kills, while Kaylin Kucker had 15 assists and Tadyn Glover finished with 21 digs.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 3, MILLER 1: Led by a balanced offensive attack, Sioux Falls Christian defeated Miller in a Class A championship semifinal on Friday.
The Chargers opened the match with a 25-23 win, before the Rustlers tied it up with a 25-23 victory in the second.
Christian took over from there as it won the next two sets 25-16 and 25-20.
Abby Glanzer led the Chargers with 19 kills; Caitlyn Prue added 13 kills and Brooklyn Pater finished with 10.
Kelsi Heard had a big game for Christian with 51 assists, while Jamaica Calkhoven led in digs with 31.
Kadye Fernholz paced the Miller with 15 kills, VonnaGail chipped in with 13 kills and Rachel Oligmueller finished with 40 assists.
Sioux Falls Christian will play Dakota Valley for the Class A title tonight at 6 p.m., while Miller takes on McCook Central/Montrose for third place at 12:30 p.m.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE 2: In what was the most competitive matchup of the second day of the tournament, the Panthers edged McCook Central/Montrose and punched their ticket to the Class A state title game.
The Cougars kicked off the match with a 25-23 win to take the early advantage, but Dakota Valley fought back to take the second set, 25-18.
McCook Central/Montrose regained the lead with a 25-18 third, before the Panthers won the next two (25-21, 15-11) to put the match away.
Rachel Rosenquist paced Dakota Valley with 25 kills; Sophia Atchison added 20 kills and Jorja VanDenHul finished with 10.
Ally Beresford had a big game with 62 assists for the Panthers.
Jacy Pulse led the way for the Cougars with 16 kills, followed by Abigail Van Ruler with 15 kills and Aleah Ries with 14.
Emily Bies led her squad in assists with 46.