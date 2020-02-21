Longhorns storm back to edge Belle Fourche

The Longhorns tucked into a tight zone defense against the taller Broncs for much of the first two quarters. Belle Fourche’s Bella Jensen, Harley Fischer and Dylan Stedillie were punishing Faith from beyond the 3-point arc.

Jensen hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and Fischer and Stedillie combined to hit three from beyond the arc as the Broncs jumped ahead 30-21 midway through the second quarter.

“We shot the ball well, and we moved the ball well against their zone,” Bronc coach Bill Burr said. “We moved it well and it got us some good looks.”

Carmichael had his team switch to its more familiar trapping zone press to pressure Belle Fourche full court to try make the Broncs work to get into their half-court offense. The move worked as the Longhorns took away the open 3-pointer the Broncs got over the opening 12 minutes of play.

“We always come out in a '3-4,' our press, but we didn’t tonight,” Groves said. “Once we did press, it really helped us.”

Belle Fourche, which led 30-28 at the half, built its lead to 47-39 when Jensen, who finished with a team-best 17 points, hit a jumper with 35.5 seconds to go in the third quarter. The Broncs had a chance to up their lead farther, but they had an empty possession with time running out in the third.