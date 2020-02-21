Longhorns storm back to edge Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — With its back against the wall in the fourth quarter, Faith simply showed faith.
Longhorn sophomore Kaycee Groves scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in a 90-second span that swung the game’s fortunes Faith’s way during its 56-51 come-from-behind victory over Belle Fourche in girls’ basketball action Friday.
The Longhorns, who came into the game ranked No. 4 in Class B, trailed 49-41 with five minutes to play in the game when coach Bryan Carmichael had his team crank up its defensive pressure on the Broncs farther away from the basket.
Suddenly, his Faith team found its legs again, creating some critical turnovers and with Groves providing the adrenaline burst with her shooting. The sophomore guard calmly sank three 3-pointers in quick succession and added a pull-up jumper on the fast break that gave the Longhorns a 53-49 lead after her team trailed for much of the game.
“Our defense, we really stepped up our pressure and got after loose balls,” said Groves, who scored 18 points in the second half. “And we boxed out much better. That really helped.”
“We dug down here,” Coach Carmichael said, pointing to his heart. “That says a lot about these girls.
“We just kept battling and battling. We never wavered. We kept playing and playing hard. And good things happen when you keep playing hard.”
The Longhorns tucked into a tight zone defense against the taller Broncs for much of the first two quarters. Belle Fourche’s Bella Jensen, Harley Fischer and Dylan Stedillie were punishing Faith from beyond the 3-point arc.
Jensen hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and Fischer and Stedillie combined to hit three from beyond the arc as the Broncs jumped ahead 30-21 midway through the second quarter.
“We shot the ball well, and we moved the ball well against their zone,” Bronc coach Bill Burr said. “We moved it well and it got us some good looks.”
Carmichael had his team switch to its more familiar trapping zone press to pressure Belle Fourche full court to try make the Broncs work to get into their half-court offense. The move worked as the Longhorns took away the open 3-pointer the Broncs got over the opening 12 minutes of play.
You have free articles remaining.
“We always come out in a '3-4,' our press, but we didn’t tonight,” Groves said. “Once we did press, it really helped us.”
Belle Fourche, which led 30-28 at the half, built its lead to 47-39 when Jensen, who finished with a team-best 17 points, hit a jumper with 35.5 seconds to go in the third quarter. The Broncs had a chance to up their lead farther, but they had an empty possession with time running out in the third.
After the ball went out of bounds with 4.8 seconds on the third-quarter clock, the Longhorns ran their press break to perfection, and Sydnie Schauer hit an open layup at the buzzer to pull Faith within 47-41 after three quarters.
“We ran our ‘special,’ our press breaker that we run,” Carmichael said. “That basket gave us a little momentum heading into the next quarter.”
After seeing an eight-point lead evaporate quickly on Groves’ shooting, Burr felt his team’s turnovers late in the game hurt its chances of holding on for the win. Faith came up with steals just ahead of three of Groves’ four baskets in that 90-second run and had a couple more giveaways late.
“We turned the basketball over a couple times that we didn’t need at that point and that allowed Faith to hit some big shots,” Burr said.
Both teams walked away feeling good about where they’re at heading into the postseason playoffs.
“I told the girls, this is a state tournament-quality win,” Carmichael said. “It gets us ready for tournament time.”
Faith (18-2) has an opening-round bye and then opens the playoffs Tuesday with a home game against the winner of the Region 8B first-round playoff game Monday between McIntosh (3-14) and Bison (8-9). The second-round “8B” game tips off at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“I told the girls, ‘Keep your heads high,’” Belle Fourche’s Burr said. “We’re hitting our stride pretty good.
“Tonight is a learning experience for the younger girls. Hopefully, we can take this and build a little bit heading into the playoffs.
Belle Fourche (13-7) has a break before taking to the hardwood again in the playoffs. The Broncs open the Region 8A playoffs on Monday, March 2, with a home game against Custer (8-12).