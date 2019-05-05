Jerry Schafer retired about one year ago as the South Dakota School of Mines head track and field coach after spending 34 years at the school. It turned out that he wasn’t quite finished coaching after all.
With his wife, Tami, and daughter Angie Schafer both teaching at Rapid City Christian High School, and Angie an assistant track coach, school officials talked him into becoming the Comets’ head coach this season.
Still going strong, Schafer will in the meantime go into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame Monday night during the 47th annual Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Sports Recognition Banquet hosted by the OFFICIALS. The banquet begins at 6:30 p.m.
Schafer spent the first two years at Mines as an assistant coach and the last 32 years as the head track and field coach for the men's and women's teams. For 28 years, he was the head cross country coach for the men's and women's teams before switching to the director of cross country.
During his tenure as a Hardrocker, Schafer's teams have been successful with 79 national competitors, 22 national placers and 19 athletes have earned All-American honors. Significant is the fact that he started the women's program from scratch, and he led both the track and field programs and the cross country programs in the transition from NAIA athletics to NCAA Division II athletics.
“I was really surprised that they were inducting me. It was not anything I ever expected or thought that I was worthy of,” Schafer said. “There's a lot of people who are in the Rapid City Hall of Fame, coaches or athletes, and I’m scratching my head trying to figure out what I have done to get in other than to just coach for a long time.”
When he started at Mines, Schafer was teaching in a public school, but he had come back off a leave of absence to get his Master’s degree, so he didn’t have a coaching position. Jack Hunter, the head coach at Mines, gave him an opportunity to volunteer and help coach in 1984.
Two-and-a-half years later he became the head coach, something he did until retiring last summer.
“I really appreciated the opportunities that they gave me to be able to coach at the college level. I had a great time during my graduate school coaching at the college level, but it wasn’t something I had thought about early in my career. I am very thankful for that,” he said.
Despite some years with up-and-down numbers, and the fact that he was the only coach in the program at times, Schafer said he watched the program grow to where it is today from NAIA to Division II.
South Dakota School of Mines also hosted it’s first-ever Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship April 26-28 with the RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships at O’Harra Stadium.
“I promised them that I would be able to help them at the RMAC. One of the things I wanted to make sure was that (current head coach) Steve Johnson wasn’t inundated with meet management stuff so he could coach, and his assistants could coach the athletes at the RMAC meet,” he said. “I have been to enough RMAC championships to know that a lot falls upon the head track coach’s shoulders.”
His 32 years certainly weren't always easy. Schafer estimates that for about 25 of those years he was the only coach, with an occasional stipend assistant or volunteer assistant.
Another obstacle was to be able to become familiar coaching the numerous events in track and field.
A distance runner himself in college, he soon began studying and working with sprinting events, jumping, vaulting, hurdles and throwing events.
“You kind of fall into some of those events because you get a kid who wants to come to school and he might be a pole vaulter, and they are pretty good,” Schafer said. “But you can’t just leave them to their own devices and have them shrivel up. You have to learn the events and help them at least a little bit.”
Looking back, Schafer said the biggest thing he enjoyed as the Hardrocker coach was just the student-athletes at South Dakota School of Mines.
“They have been a joy to work with,” he said. “I really feel I have been blessed to just have a small part in the success that these kids have had both athletically and in life. I do emphasize a small part because when I have worked with them, they have done the work. I’ve just kind of guided them and helped when I could.”
The journey continued recently at the RMAC meet and today at Rapid City Christian.
“It’s not quite the same as coaching college. There are some transitions for me, but it is fun for me,” he said of coaching again in high school. “I get to take some kids who are a little more raw and try to bring them along. There are some good kids who really want to learn, and that is fun."
Another plus is to be able to coach alongside his daughter and two Mines alums on the Christian coaching staff — Zach Johansen and Jon Eggebraaten.
“That’s a neat thing too, with some young coaches just starting out and being able to work with them,” he said. “Angie is also in her early portion of her coaching career, so it is fun to be able to coach her as a coach.”